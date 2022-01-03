Five missing teenagers found, 30 sex offenders arrested





A law enforcement operation in the New Orleans area has led to the discovery of five missing teenagers and 30 arrests of sex offenders, authorities said.

The US Marshals Service revealed in a press release that as part of an annual multi-agency initiative dubbed Operation Boo Dat, carried out between mid-October and December 24, 17 of the arrests were of people accused of law violations. registration of sex offenders. The five teens found were girls between the ages of 14 and 17, according to the press release.

The US Marshals said Monday that among the arrests were that of a man wanted for the rape of a 12-year-old girl victim in an abandoned house in the West Bank of New Orleans. Another man was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in June in San Patricio County, Texas, according to the US Marshals.

Among the findings of the missing teenage girls, one was a 16-year-old girl who fled her home in Marrero, New Orleans, allegedly stealing a family car and a handgun, the statement said. The girl was discovered in a house with several adults, including a strip club dancer, the U.S. Marshal Service said.

The US Marshals made the arrests and located the missing girls thanks to Operation Boo Dat.

Two of the other finds were sisters aged 15 and 16 who were found in an apartment in Baton Rouge who may be victims of criminal sexual activity by adults, the US Marshals said.

During Operation Boo Dat, more than 100 sex offender compliance checks were also attempted or performed in the parishes of Orleans and Jefferson, the US Marshal Service said. Sex offender compliance checks require law enforcement officers to visit the home address reported by sex offenders to verify that the person still lives at the address provided. Often, countless hours of follow-up investigative work are required during and after a compliance check.

The US Marshals Service said it conducted the operation with the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the State Police of Louisiana and the USMS Task Force in New Orleans.

The US Marshals Service conducted its operation alongside the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police.Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/02/five-missing-teenage-girls-found-30-sex-offenders-arrested/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos