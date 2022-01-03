Garbage collections have been canceled across the UK as the government plans to increase its public sector Covid-free plan by a quarter.





Garbage collections have been canceled nationwide due to a staff shortage as the government prepares for up to a quarter of public sector workers to be absent due to COVID-19.

City councils in Manchester, Essex, Somerset and Buckinghamshire have reduced or suspended waste collection as employees have become ill or quarantined with COVID-19.

Chelmsford City Council said 23 employees were currently absent, canceled three-day food waste collection, and North Somerset did not collect 1,000 recycling bins.

It comes after the government has asked public sector leaders to plan a worst-case scenario, with up to a quarter of its employees absent as the coronavirus continues to sweep across the country.

Health Minister Ed Argar said it was responsible and reasonable to ask leaders to make contingency plans.

However, he argued, clinical and scientific advice has urged critics to cut self-isolation from seven days to five days to prevent absences, as demanded by critics.

The lack of lateral flow device (LFD) and PCR testing, reported nationwide last week, is also contributing to the staffing problem. A recent rule change allows people to be tested and released from self-isolation if they test negative on both the 6th and 7th days, but if they cannot be tested, they will be quarantined for up to 10 days.

The government will this week announcing plans to prioritize all public sector key personnel to LFDs. It comes after the Telegraph said on Friday that ministers were considering plans to allow nurses, truck drivers and government officials to queue up for testing.

key worker in front of queue

Under an approved blueprint, it has been set up to provide priority access to millions of workers in the NHS, education and child care, national and local governments, prisons, transportation, national security and funeral services sectors, utilities and food distribution staff. Test.

It remains to be seen whether individuals must provide proof of their profession or whether access is based on an honesty system.

The Cabinet Office said on Saturday that so far the disruption caused by Omicron has been controlled in most parts of the public sector.

But leaders said they were asked to test their plans for workforce absenteeism rates of 10%, 20% and 25%.

When asked if he thought such a level of absence was likely to occur, Argar told Times Radio: “We model a range of scenarios, down to what we think is very unlikely, but we are still doing it because responsible government is preparing for it.” all situations.

As the public continues to struggle to access rapid testing, staffing is exacerbated as quarantine cannot be terminated prematurely without two negative tests.

According to figures from The Sunday Times, new data shows that nearly one in ten NHS employees is absent on New Year’s Eve.

UNISON Deputy Secretary General Jon Richards said the government should provide faster testing and prioritize essential workers.

Some of the tests are already set aside for NHS staff and distributed through local NHS teams.

It is understood that more than one million rapid tests have been put on hold since mid-December and further contingency plans have been put in place to allocate millions more.

However, the public sector group has warned that services can be difficult to cope with unless contingency plans are in place for other key workers.

The government has to provide the large number of kits it needs, Richards said, and keep key personnel at the front of the queue.

emergency plan

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents city councils across the UK, said waste and recycling workers were particularly impacted by the absence of staff on Christmas and New Years, and asked city council services to prioritize testing.

In Greater Manchester’s Tameside, the number of employees taking sick leave has increased due to the coronavirus, which has delayed the collection of green and black bins.

In Cheshire East, the disease rate of Covid staff and the shortage of HGV drivers had a major impact on crew members, and local contractor Ansa had to reschedule the Christmas pickup.

While in Buckinghamshire, in Chiltern and Wycombe, due to high levels of disease, garden waste collection was halted, giving priority to garbage, food and recycling.

An LGA spokeswoman said in a recent survey of its members that nearly half of parliaments were out of service due to a lack of staff.

A spokesperson said they are concerned that these existing workforce issues may worsen as Covid-19 cases increase in light of the Omicron variant, potentially affecting service delivery in some areas, and are developing contingency plans to address them, the spokesperson said. .

extreme and unprecedented

On Sunday night, Lincolnshire United Hospitals declared a serious accident due to an extreme and unprecedented staffing shortage.

An internal memo said that shortages have led to poor care across our hospitals and prevent the maintenance of several key routes, including stroke and heart care.

In a memo first reported by The Sunday Times, the sharp rise in staff absenteeism due to illness was the biggest factor in this decline, but also reduced bank and agency staffing.

The Trust confirmed to the Telegraph that it is asking its employees to volunteer an additional hour to improve the situation over the next 72 hours.

A decision will be made next week whether other services will be suspended so that staff can be placed in urgent and emergency care, the memo said.

