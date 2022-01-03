Goldman Sachs asks U.S. employees to work from home until January 18





People enter the Goldman Sachs headquarters building in New York, United States on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is encouraging its eligible U.S. staff to work from home until Jan. 18, a company spokesperson said, as it has followed a number of its rivals in changing plans to return to the office as the Omicron variant spreads.

Goldman’s offices will remain open with previously announced Covid-19 security protocols, the spokesperson added. These measures are: a vaccine requirement, a booster requirement for all eligible populations as of February 1, bi-weekly testing as of January 10, and mandatory masks.

Financial firms have wrestled with when they can realistically return to the status quo and how to communicate with staff and retain workers amid the uncertainty. A number of other banks had asked their staff to work remotely due to the latest increase in the number of cases.

Goldman was among the Wall Street banks that had insisted the most on bringing staff back to offices, and had been the latest obstacle in trying to keep most staff working in offices during the Omicron variant’s boom.

JPMorgan Chase, who was also among those pushing staff to work in his offices, told workers last week they could leave their homes during the first two weeks of January. However, JPMorgan said in the note to employees that all staff are expected to return to their offices no later than February 1.

Citigroup also asked its employees to work from home in the first weeks of 2022, a spokesperson confirmed late last month.

