Self-quarantine period and family rules if you are corona positive





The rules regarding self-isolation have changed since they were first introduced at the start of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Now, nearly two years later, quarantine if you test positive for COVID-19 remains the law, but the period has been shortened.

Likewise, the whole family no longer needs to be quarantined with you.

Read more: PCR tests and how long it takes to get results

Self-isolation is not leaving home because you have or may be infected with COVID because it helps prevent the virus from spreading to others.

Self-isolation is a legal requirement if ordered by the NHS Test and Trace, otherwise you may be fined.

To simplify the change, SurreyLive has listed the UK’s current self-isolation rules according to the NHS website.

self-isolation rules

If you develop symptoms, you should immediately stay home and self-isolate. You should prepare for PCR testing as soon as possible. If this PCR test result is positive, you should continue to self-isolate.

If you are asymptomatic but your PCR test is positive, you should stay home and self-isolate.

In the UK, self-isolation can be stopped after 7 days (not 10 days) only if you test positive or if you are symptomatic and your 2 lateral flow tests on days 6 and 7 are negative.

The quarantine period begins immediately at the onset of symptoms, or when a positive test (lateral flow or PCR) is obtained in the absence of symptoms, whichever comes first.

If symptoms develop or do not go away during self-isolation, you may need to self-isolate for longer. other people in the family

You are legally required to stay home and self-isolate if:

18 years and 6 months or older and not fully vaccinated

You do not need to self-isolate if:

Fully vaccinated means 14 days have passed since the last dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccine. Under the age of 18 years and 6 months Means that you are participating in or have participated in an approved COVID-19 vaccine trial. Cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons

The NHS strongly recommends that families undergo a daily lateral flow test during this time and self-isolate if any of these test results are positive.

What if I am still positive after quarantine?

After 10 days of quarantine, you should no longer have lateral flow tests. This is because the chance of infection is low.

Self-isolation can be stopped after this day, even if the lateral flow test is positive on the 10th day.

If you are concerned, you can choose to continue following the advice above for up to 14 days after the self-isolation period begins.

If the test result is positive and you are in quarantine but do not have symptoms, if you develop symptoms within the quarantine period, a new quarantine period will be started from the day the symptoms started.

