United States could be under right-wing dictator by 2030, Canadian professor warns | american politics





The United States could be under a right-wing dictatorship by 2030, a Canadian professor of political science has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the collapse of American democracy.

We should not rule out these possibilities just because they seem ridiculous or too horrible to imagine, wrote in The Globe and Mail Thomas Homer-Dixon, founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in British Columbia.

In 2014, the suggestion that Donald Trump would become president would also have struck almost everyone as absurd. But today we live in a world where the absurd regularly becomes real and the horrible banality.

Homer-Dixon’s message was clear: By 2025, America’s democracy could crumble, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be ruled by a right-wing dictatorship.

The author cited eventualities centered around a return of Trump to the White House in 2024, possibly including Republican-held state legislatures refusing to accept a Democratic victory.

Trump, he warned, will have only two goals, justification and revenge for the lie that his 2020 loss to Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud.

A specialist in violent conflict for more than four decades, Homer-Dixon said Canada must take into account the current crisis.

A terrible storm is coming from the south and Canada is totally unprepared. Over the past year, we have turned our attention inward, distracted by the challenges of Covid-19, reconciliation and the accelerating effects of climate change.

But now we must focus on the urgent problem of what to do in the face of the likely unraveling of democracy in the United States. We must begin by fully recognizing the extent of the danger. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, even under the most optimistic scenarios, the economic and political risks to our country will be endless.

Homer-Dixon said he even saw a scenario in which a new Trump administration, having effectively quashed internal opposition, deliberately damaged its neighbor to the north.

In the less optimistic scenarios, the risks to our country in their cumulative effect could easily be existential, much greater than anything in the history of our federations. What happens, for example, if prominent political refugees fleeing persecution arrive in our country and the American regime demands their return. Are we complying?

Trump, he said, and a host of sidekicks and wannabes like Fox [News]s Tucker Carlson and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had transformed the Republican Party into a quasi-fascist personality cult, the perfect instrument to destroy democracy.

Worse, he said, maybe Trump is just an act of warming up.

Returning to power, hell will be the wrecking ball that demolishes democracy, but the process will produce political and social mess, Homer-Dixon said.

Yet, through targeted harassment and dismissal, Hell will be able to reduce the ranks of its opposing movements within the state, the bureaucrats, officials and technocrats who oversee the non-partisan functioning of fundamental institutions and respect the Rule of law.

Then the stage will be set for a more capable manager, after Mr. Trump, to bring order to the chaos he has created.

