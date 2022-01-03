Britain’s snow warning warns that temperatures will plummet in days due to arctic cold.





It’s time to pull out your scarf and turn on the heating, as temperatures plummet right after the hottest New Year’s Day on record.

Forecasters are now predicting snow and frost to come soon as we enter next week.

Britons across the UK have enjoyed unusually mild weather in recent days thanks to the warm subtropical winds blowing from the Azores. UK next week.

At St James’s Park in central London, New Year’s Day temperature reached 16.3 degrees, the Meteorological Department said the figure is likely to confirm New Year’s high temperature.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Korea Meteorological Administration, said: “As we move into the beginning of next week, changes are underway, so we need to make the most of the warm weather.”

The warm subtropical air of the Azores is making the British enjoy unusually mild weather (Image: Meteorological Agency)

It’s expected to be colder everywhere by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures down to 3 degrees Celsius in Edinburgh and 7 degrees Celsius in London and Cardiff, Mirror reported.

“We’re going to lose the subtropical airflow and replace it with something coming from the north,” he said.

“Temperatures will certainly return to normal, with frost and some snow forecast for the northern regions and all over the hills.”

Temperatures rose to 16.5 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve on the warmest New Year’s Eve on record in Bala, Gwynn, North Wales, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Craig Snell forecast says temperatures will drop in January due to an arctic cold wave next week.

A yellow weather advisory for wind and snow has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up to 5 inches of snow and 70 mph winds are possible in Angus, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

However, here in Yorkshire, snow is unlikely and forecasts are for wind, rain and temperature drops to be close to seasonal averages.

However, long-term forecasts suggest that volatile orders will continue throughout January, with shorter, colder periods lasting for some time with some snow likely from mid-March.

Yorkshire weather forecast for the next 5 days

today:

The early rain stops quickly, followed by a clear, cool breeze and a few showers. It mainly spans Pennines, but occurs more extensively in the late afternoon and sometimes becomes heavier. keep mild. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight:

Winds continue through the evening and through the night, with occasional showers continuing westward, but are relatively mild. Minimum temperature 7C.

Monday:

A sunny and refreshing Monday, with occasional showers. It will become cloudy and rain will continue into the evening. Maximum temperature 10C.

Views from Tuesday to Thursday:

Sunny Tuesday, colder with a bit of wind and some winter showers on the shore. A frosty and mostly sunny Wednesday. It will rain through Thursday, followed by some snow on the hills, then cool and mild.

