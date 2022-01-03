Are there any Covid restrictions across the UK in 2022?





The government has changed the coronavirus rules in the new year amid a high incidence rate due to variants of Omicron.

Self-isolation periods have been shortened in most parts of the UK and UK students are now required to wear face coverings in the classroom.

Here, the PA news agency compares the Covid-19 actions of four countries.

What’s happening in England?

The education minister explained a series of Covid measures for schools, saying face-to-face education would continue and uphold standards.

Nadhim Zahawi said secondary school students should wear masks in the classroom and undergo regular screening at home after being tested for coronavirus at school before the start of the new school year.

The UK has had the UK’s most comfortable rules for New Year’s celebrations, although the Covid-19 pass for entry into nightclubs and other venues has been in effect since December 15th.

This applies to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues, where people are likely to stand or move, as well as certain outdoor events such as music festivals and all events with more than 10,000 attendees.

It also made face coverings compulsory in most indoor public places and public transport, and people were told to work from home if possible.

If the British test positive or are symptomatic, they can stop self-isolation after 7 days instead of 10 days if they get 2 negative sidestream test results on days 6 and 7.

Anyone who has been in close contact with an unvaccinated person should still be quarantined for 10 days.

People who are unable to work from home should continue to work, but regular lateral flow examinations are recommended.

What is Northern Ireland doing?

On Thursday, it was announced that the self-quarantine period for people with COVID-19 in Northern Ireland would be shortened from 10 days to 7 days, as in the UK.

The new rules will be tested for negative side flow on days 6 and 7 and will be applied retroactively from Friday.

The nightclub was closed ahead of New Year’s Eve and dancing was prohibited in the entertainment area.

This does not apply to weddings.

People must be seated for table service and the number of tables is limited to six.

Ministers also agreed that sporting events could continue with an unlimited capacity while telecommuting messages are strengthened and legislation requiring social distancing in offices and similar workplaces is introduced.

Guidance is for mixing in a home environment limited to three households.

What are the rules in Wales?

The Welsh government has also reduced the mandatory quarantine period for those who tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to 7 days after undergoing two negative lateral flow tests on the 6th and 7th.

Groups of 6 or less can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

Permitted buildings may only provide table service, face masks must be worn, contact tracing information collected, and 2-meter social distancing rules enforced.

The nightclub has been closed since Boxing Day and people are encouraged to work from home whenever possible.

Indoor events can accommodate up to 30 people and outdoor events can accommodate up to 50 people.

People attending weddings or civic partnership receptions or awakenings are also instructed to undergo a lateral flow test before attending.

What is the situation in Scotland?

Events are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people indoors and 500 people outdoors, with a social distance of 1m.

One meter physical distancing is enforced in all indoor hospitality and recreational settings.

Table service with alcoholic beverages is also required.

As of December 14, people have been asked to meet in groups of no more than three households and to reduce social contact as much as possible.

It has become a legal obligation for employers to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.

Visits to nursing homes were also limited to two households.

