Biden assures Ukraine US ‘will respond decisively’ if Russia invades





President Biden assured President Volodymyr Zelensky in an appeal on Sunday that the United States and its allies “will respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine further,” White House press secretary Jen said. Psaki in a statement.

Why it matters: The call is the final communication between the two leaders ahead of a series of diplomatic talks between Washington and Moscow this month on Russia’s military build-up along its border with Ukraine.

The News: With Russia moving nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, US and European allies have worked to avoid a potential large-scale invasion earlier this year.

What They Say: “President Biden underscored the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to the principle of ‘nothing about you without you’,” Psaki noted.

Biden also “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and expressed support for confidence-building measures to reduce tensions in the Donbass, Psaki added.

Overview: The United States and Russia agreed last week to hold bilateral talks on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12 and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 30, Biden laid out “two paths” for how the crisis in Ukraine might unfold, whether through diplomacy or deterrence. In a call with Zelensky in early December, Biden “made it clear that a nation cannot force another nation to change its borders.”

Going further: Biden draws ‘two tracks’ for Ukraine crisis on appeal with Putin

