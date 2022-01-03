Welsh town with Britain’s largest cholera deposits





The borough of Blaenau Gwent has a small town you’ve never heard of.

Situated on the hillside between Tredegar and Rhymney, Cefn Golau is home to some of the most spectacular views you can find in this part of Wales.

But despite its small size and somewhat isolated nature, this peaceful town’s history is deeply connected with the dark-age history of the Valley of South Wales, home to one of the largest 19th-century cholera cemeteries in the United States. .

Aerial view of the cemetery (Image: Blaenau Gwent Council)

Situated on a remote hillside west of Tredegar, this cemetery holds the remains of more than 200 people killed in the 1832 and 1849 cholera outbreaks.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal disease caused by swallowing contaminated food or water, spread rapidly throughout Wales through the 1800s, leaving the streets of Blaenau Gwent almost untouched.

Alyson Tippings, Director of Destination Management for the Blaenau Gwent Council, says it is very important for residents who remember the town’s history today as many locals are buried there.

She said: “The Cefn Golau Cholera Cemetery is a sharp reminder of the horrors of cholera in our community of the past and is of national importance as it is the only surviving cemetery in Wales.

“At the time, when the cholera epidemic occurred, the whole family was often infected, and when cholera did not come close to the neighbors and even the doctors, people thought it was spread through the air and spread it through close contact. It was discovered that the disease was caused by contaminated water, but not until the entire family in the area was wiped out.

“The bodies were moved to the Cefn Golau Cholera Cemetery and moved to a separate burial place rather than an existing cemetery. The desolate location on the hillside only added to the desolate and depressing situation these families faced with the grief of loss and the fear of illness. “

Cefn Golau’s Cholera Memorial (Image: Blaenau Gwent Council)

Next to the old Cefn Golau Cemetery, Cholera Cemetery is located near a popular fishing pond on the hillside of Tredegar.

Alyson adds that one of the most popular places to visit near the cemetery is the Silhouette Memorial. The monument is similar to others found throughout Tredegar today and offers a series of audio walking tours designed to bring the area’s history to life.

“It is important to remember this part of our history today, and visitors can see tombs and memorials that date back to the 1800s. The body of a young son to be buried in a cemetery,” she said.

“It may seem strange that a monument like this draws so many visitors, but few other historic sites tell our history so vividly. Of all the memorials, people seem to like it the most, and looking at the people who follow the trail It’s always good.”

Haydn Trolllope has lived in Cefn Golau for about 30 years (Image: Blaenau Gwent Council)

Haydn Trolllope is Tredegar’s city councilman and says after living near Cefn Golau’s estate for nearly 40 years, he would not want to live anywhere else in the world.

He said: “The village of Cefn Golau is a lovely little place with really beautiful scenery and better people. Of course it will be known to some through history, but to those who live here it is just their home.

“I have lived here for nearly 40 years, and one thing that really stands out is the amazing community spirit, which is really great, especially in an era like the coronavirus pandemic where everyone really cares about each other.

“Of course we always encourage people to visit the village of Tredegar and the surrounding area as much as possible. To be honest, this site in Cefn Golau is just another example of the amazing history that Blaenau Gwent has to offer.”

