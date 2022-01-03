AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay 5G wireless plans





Verizon and AT&T Reject U.S. Government Request to Delay Deployment of Next-Generation Wireless Technology

3 January 2022

WASHINGTON – Verizon and AT&T have rejected a US government request to delay the deployment of next-generation wireless technology.

A joint letter from telecom giants to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson on Sunday sought to allay concerns expressed by U.S. airlines that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation.

But Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, and John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, also wrote that they were prepared to agree to some temporary measures over the next six months to limit service around certain airport runways.

The airlines had asked the Federal Communications Commission to delay the planned rollout of 5G this week, saying the service, due to launch on Wednesday, could interfere with the electronics pilots rely on.

Airlines for America, a trade group for major U.S. passenger and freight carriers, said in an emergency filing that the FCC had not sufficiently considered the damage 5G service could cause to the industry. The group wants the FCC and FAA, which regulate airlines, to have more time to resolve aviation safety issues. These are tied to a type of 5G service that relies on chunks of radio spectrum called C-Band, which mobile carriers spent billions of dollars to purchase last year.

Siding in part with the airlines, Buttigieg and Dickson wrote to CEOs of AT&T and Verizon on Friday evening proposing a delay in activating 5G C-band service near an unknown number of priority airports. while the FAA studies the potential for interference with flight operations.

AT&T and Verizon previously agreed to a one-month deadline for 5G, which offers faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down. But telecommunications officials said on Sunday that further delays requested by the government would hurt their customers.

Accepting your proposal would not only be an unprecedented and unwarranted bypassing due process and carefully crafted checks and balances in the fabric of our democracy, but an irresponsible abdication of the operational control required to deploy world-class and competitive communications networks to globally that are just as essential to our country’s economic vitality, public safety and national interests as the airline industry, ”the executives wrote.

This story has been corrected to show that the scheduled service would start on Wednesday, not Tuesday.

