US Coronavirus: After muted New Years weekend, US braces for more Covid disruption as students return to school





In Atlanta, at least five metro-area school districts will start with distance learning this week, as students prepare to return from vacation amid growing cases in the area. And in Washington, DC, public schools will be closed until Thursday as a winter storm thwarted plans for students and staff to take Covid-19 tests on Monday.

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Chief Medical Officer Dr Stanley Spinner told CNN’s Pamela Brown: “When our larger school system returns, I think we’re going to see our numbers grow even more sadly because of it,”

“We expect schools to be open full time for students for in-person learning,” Cardona told Fox News on Sunday, noting that science has improved almost two years after the start of the pandemic. and that vaccines are available for school-aged children. “There is a level of urgency that we should not lose by making sure our children learn in person.”

As schools restart under competing pressure, many teachers are calling on officials to use distance learning as the latest wave is at its peak. In Massachusetts, teachers called on state officials to close schools at the height of the wave, but were pushed back by Education Commissioner and Governor Charlie Baker.

“There are many tools and capacities available to keep children and adults safe in school, and we need to do everything in our power to make sure children stay in school,” Baker said. , while highlighting the state’s test and stay program.

The situation was similar in New York, where new mayor Eric Adams felt schools should remain open and rejected a teachers’ union request to start the month with distance learning until the current wave of virus calms down.

Meanwhile, the FDA is expected to allow 12 to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer recall, according to a person familiar with the agency’s plan. The FDA’s decision could come as early as Monday, as an unprecedented number of children, most of whom are not vaccinated, are hospitalized due to Covid-19.

Hospitalizations rise as health services stretch

As the new year begins with a massive influx of Covid-19, health services are already feeling the impacts.

“We are once again seeing an increase in the number of patients, unprecedented in this pandemic,” said Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at the George Washington University Hospital.

“What is coming for the rest of the country could be very serious. And they must be prepared.”

Healthcare workers have been exhausted by several outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, and now many are sidelined during the rapid rise of the Omicron variant – the most contagious strain to hit the United States.

“Our healthcare system is in a very different place than we were in previous outbreaks,” said professor of emergency medicine, Dr. Esther Choo.

“This strain is so infectious that I think we all know scores of colleagues who are currently infected or showing symptoms and are in quarantine,” said Choo, associate professor at Oregon Health and Science University.

“We have lost at least 20% of our health workforce; probably more. “

The University of Maryland Capital Region Health this week joined a growing list of state medical centers to activate emergency protocols after a surge in cases fueled staff shortages and overwhelmed emergency services .

“The current demand for care is draining our available resources, including staff,” UM Capital Region Health said in a statement Friday.

Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday that with so many cases, “even though the hospitalization rate is lower with Omicron than with Delta, there are There is always the danger that you will have an increase in hospitalizations which could stress the health system. “

According to Dr Scott Gottlieb, although Omicron may be a milder form of coronavirus for adults, there are also concerns that it poses a higher risk for children.

“It seems to be more of an upper respiratory disease than a lower respiratory disease. It’s good for most Americans. The only group that can be a problem is this one. very young children – toddlers – who have problems with upper respiratory tract infections, “Gottlieb told Margaret Brennan on” Face the Nation “on CBS.

“In fact, you are seeing more croup-like infections and bronchiolitis in New York City in children. So this could be a challenge for young children, and we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations in this pediatric segment,” said Gottlieb, former commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration and current member of the Pfizer board of directors.

Isolation guidelines relaxed, but testing remains vital

Following the disruption caused by an explosive increase in the number of cases, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines to end the Covid-19 isolation period after just five days for people who do not have symptoms.

Fauci told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that he anticipated “further clarification” from the agency, noting: “There is no doubt that you want to get people out of the workplace if they have no symptoms.

“In the second half of a 10-day period, which would normally be a 10-day isolation period, the likelihood of communicability is considerably lower,” Fauci said.

“For this reason, the CDC felt that it would be relatively low risk to take people out. You’re right, people are wondering why not test people at this point? is a reasonable thing to do. I think the CDC will provide more details on this soon as it obviously generated a number of questions over that five day period, should or should you not test people “There will be further clarification of this coming very soon,” Fauci said.

Fauci also clarified the importance of testing, noting that rapid home tests are not as accurate as the standard PCR test, but positive home tests may prompt people to seek additional medical attention.

“People shouldn’t feel like these tests aren’t helpful. They are very helpful. They are useful for screening. They are useful if you do them several times in sequence to tell you whether or not you are infected. I think there was kind of a concern when people said that, when it appeared the sensitivity was going down, but it’s still very valuable tests. “

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Ben Tinker, Kevin Liptak, Elizabeth Stuart and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos