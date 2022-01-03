Over 220,000 petitions for loss of honor





Ex-Prime Minister honors Queen’s New Year’s Eve

The petition, which began on New Year’s Day to remove Tony Blair’s knighthood, has now surpassed 250,000.

Petition host Angus Scott wrote:

Buckingham Palace said ‘Tony Blair would be a knight in the highest possible position on the New Year’s list of honors.

New Year’s Honor: Tony Blair, knighted

Former Prime Minister “Great Glory”

‘Sir Tony, who held the key of number 10 between 1997 and 2007, is appointed Knight Fellow of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and oldest British Knights Templar.

‘Tony Blair has done irreparable damage to the British Constitution and to the national social fabric.

‘He is personally responsible for causing countless innocent civilian lives and military service in various conflicts. This alone should hold him accountable for his war crimes.

All former prime ministers, including David Cameron, should be knighted like Tony Blair, House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said.

‘Tony Blair is the most undeserving of public honors, especially of all that Her Majesty the Queen bestows.

‘We petition the Prime Minister to remove this honor.’

“Tony Blair should be prosecuted, not a knight,” wrote one signer. “The respect for such a person shows how corrupt and evil the system is.”

Appointed by the Queen to her New Year’s list of honors.

Nighting awards are not uncommon, and Major John Sir Tony’s immediate predecessor is the last person to have awarded him the honor.

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he thinks all former prime ministers should be honored by the Queen.

‘No matter what people think, it’s one of the toughest jobs in the world, and whether it’s Tony Blair or David Cameron, I think it’s the right thing to do and respect. Chorley told BBC Radio 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.uk/news/tony-blair-petition-to-remove-honour-reaches-over-220000-signatures/196422 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos