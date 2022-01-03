Majority of Americans think American democracy is in crisisExBulletin





Insurgents loyal to President Trump are seen invading the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC Americans remain bitterly divided over the events leading up to the Capitol siege that day, according to a new NPR / Ipsos poll. John Minchillo / AP .

A year after the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, Americans are deeply pessimistic about the future of democracy.

A new NPR / Ipsos poll reveals that 64% of Americans believe American democracy is “in crisis and at risk of failing.” This sentiment is felt most acutely by Republicans: Two-thirds of GOP respondents agree with the falsely verifiable claim that “voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election,” a key pillar of the “big lie” that the election was stolen from former President Trump.

Less than half of Republicans say they are ready to accept the 2020 election results, a number that has remained virtually unchanged since we asked the same question last January.

“There is really a kind of dual reality where supporters approach not only what happened a year ago on January 6, but also generally with our presidential election and our democracy,” Mallory said. Newall, vice president of Ipsos, who led the poll.

“It was the Republicans who made it look like there was a major fraudulent vote, and it changed the election results,” Newall said.

Almost two-thirds of those polled agree that America’s democracy is “more threatened” today than it was a year ago. Among Republicans, that number climbs to four in five.

Overall, 70% of those polled agree that the country is in crisis and at risk of failure.

Deep partisan divisions over what happened on January 6

The country can’t even decide what to call the assault on Capitol Hill. Only 6% of respondents say it was a “reasonable protest”, but there is little agreement on a better description. More than half of Democrats say the Jan. 6 assault was an “attempted coup or insurgency”, while Republicans are more likely to describe it as a “riot that got out of hand.”

Americans are also bitterly divided over the events leading up to January 6.

“I think the Democrats rigged the election,” said Stephen Weber, a Republican from Woonsocket, Rhode Island. “And who the hell would vote for Biden?”

Over 81 million people voted for Biden, compared to over 74 million for Trump. Biden won the electoral vote by a margin of 306-232.

But Weber is skeptical. In a follow-up interview, Weber said he doesn’t trust postal voting and doesn’t believe Democratic lawmakers have the country’s best interests at heart.

“They want to change it for something else. We don’t want it to change,” he said.

Democrats have also expressed dismay at the state of democracy, but for very different reasons. In follow-up interviews, they expressed concern over voting restrictions enacted by Republican-controlled state legislatures following the 2020 election. And they struggled to make sense of the lingering belief in the vote. fiction won by President Trump.

“When Trump first released his ‘big lie’ it just never occurred to me that so many Republicans would jump on board,” said Susan Leonard of Lyme, New Hampshire.

“It’s like a group mental illness has hit these people,” Leonard said. “I can’t believe this is happening in our country. I’m scared, really.”

Republican support for misrepresentation is remarkably stable

The poll found that support for the false allegations of voter fraud and the Jan.6 attack has been remarkably stable over time.

For example, a third of Trump voters say the attack on Capitol Hill was in fact carried out by “opponents of Donald Trump, including Antifa and government agents,” a baseless conspiracy theory that has been promoted. by conservative media since the attack, although it has been debunked.

“They probably had the Antifa people, or they paid these people to do this and try to say it was the Trump people,” Krissy Cripps, a Republican from Carterville, Ill., Said in a statement. follow-up interview. Cripps said without evidence that the Democratic National Committee was likely responsible for the false flag operation.

The allegations of major fraud that affected the election results have also been largely refuted. But a large number of Republican voters remain unmoved.

Heidi Kravitz recalls watching Trump’s lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, at a press conference shortly after the election.

“He had a stack of papers as proof,” Kravitz, a Republican from Salem, Oregon, said in a follow-up interview. “And I was just like, ‘OK, well, so why don’t we at least check that out?’ As if there is nothing to hide and if it isn’t true then why don’t we check it out? “

Giuliani appeared in federal court for the first time in decades, asking a judge to block certification of votes in Pennsylvania. But this case was quickly closed for lack of evidence.

A New York court subsequently suspended Giuliani’s law license in the state over “false and misleading statements” regarding Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. Giuliani now faces a libel lawsuit from billion dollars filed by Dominion Voting Systems for unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

Democrats want more accountability for January 6

The poll revealed widely divergent views on Trump’s role in the lead-up to January 6. Two-thirds of Democrats agreed that “Trump and his allies broke the law in trying to annul the election,” while most Republicans believe they were “exercising their correct legal right to contest the election,” or that they “did not go far enough”.

In follow-up interviews, Democrats have expressed frustration at what they see as the slowness of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack. And some have expressed disappointment at the length of sentences handed down so far for those convicted of participating in the attack on the Capitol.

“They must be held accountable,” said Stafford Keels, a Democratic voter from Florence, South Carolina. Keels says that includes everyone who helped organize the events up to the former president.

“Trump and the rest of these guys should be in jail more than the rioters,” Keels said in an interview. “The rioters should last for years. But they are the ones who pushed the lie.”

Few Americans of any political stripe seem to pay much attention to changes in state-level election laws.

We asked about efforts to reduce access to postal ballots and advance voting, and to give state legislatures more power to determine election results. The majority of voters on both sides of the aisle said it would make the election less fair, no more.

There was a little more support for electoral reform at the federal level. A proposal to standardize electoral rules in all states has received support from a majority of Republicans and Democrats. The idea of ​​allowing any voter to use a mail-in ballot was popular among Democrats, but not Republicans.

Majority of Americans exclude political violence, but minority do not

The poll found that a majority of Republicans and Democrats reject political violence.

“In a way, it’s reassuring that the system hasn’t totally collapsed,” Newall said, “that most Americans on both sides of the aisle are still unwilling to engage. in violence “.

But more than one in five say violence is sometimes justified either to protect democracy or American culture and values.

Republicans were slightly more likely than Democrats to agree that “it is okay to engage in violence to protect American democracy.” 32% of Trump voters agreed, compared to 22% of Biden voters.

The survey was conducted between December 17 and 20, 2021, with a sample of 1,126 adults online in English. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points for all respondents.

