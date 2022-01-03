Masked Singer UK: Rita Ora was fired for using her phone during break.





Measures had to be taken to prevent Mo and Rita from being on the gram (Picture: Rex/ITV)

With Masked Singer UK season 3 the rules seem to have tightened and Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan removed their phones during their break.

The return of the Lunar New Year ITV program has sparked national joy as viewers watch the judges Rita, Mo, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall guess the identities of celebrities dressed up as characters such as Robobunny, Donut, Mushroom and Fireworks. I did.

Chandelier became the first star to take off the mask with Heather Small, and host Joel Dommett stood next to the singer and explained why she chose to participate.

Ahead of the series launch, Metro.co.uk has revealed to Mo and Jonathan that the secrets of The Masked Singer UK are so tightly guarded that they don’t even know where their costumes or celebrities are behind the scenes.

When asked if he ever broke the rules by mistake during filming, Jonathan explained that he had asked not to post pictures of the suit and clothes I was wearing on Instagram.

Then he described the problem Rita was having: Rita is lovely and we love working with Rita. She’s great on the show, but I’ve been told that Rita uses her phone during breaks because she knows young people and their phones. It cannot be separated.

Heather cheered when she became the first celebrity to be eliminated this year (Photo: ITV)

Eventually they now take her phone away from her. Once you start recording, Rita Oras will remove your Rita Oras phone so that you won’t be able to access the gram during the show.

While the talk show host added that he had allowed his cell phone, Mo called and revealed that his cell phone had also been taken.

I don’t. My phone doesn’t come. They took mine and the comedian stepped in.

You’re in a bad club too! Jonathan exclaimed as if ignorant of the rules that applied to his fellow actor.

Jonathan seemed surprised to learn that his mother didn’t allow cell phones (Photo: ITV)

Mo also revealed that he had previously given judges a box of snacks between breaks, but that has since changed.

I ate a lot of sweets, chips and chocolate between breaks, he recalled, and when I put the chocolate in my pocket, it started to melt.

there is a clip [in the previous series] He had to lean on his side to keep the melted chocolate out of his pocket. So there were no more snack boxes between breaks.

Six more singers are on stage tonight: Traffic Cone, Panda, Bagpipes, Poodle, Snow Leopard and Rockhopper.

One more celebrity is revealed as the studio’s audience decides who they want to keep in the competition.

The King of Mask Singer England returns from ITV tonight at 7:30pm.

