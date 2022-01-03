President Biden follows call with Putin, telling Ukraine US will act “decisively” if Russia invades





Wilmington, Delaware – President Joe Biden reiterated his statements that the United States and its allies would act “decisively” if Russia further invaded Ukraine in President Volodymyr Zelensky in an appeal on Sunday, as Russia mass of troops along the border between nations.

This is the second call on the subject in a week for Mr Biden, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Mr Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call came as allies of the United States and the West prepare for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to defuse a crisis which Moscow says could sever ties with Washington.

“President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will react decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement afterwards. of the call.

Psaki added that Biden underlined his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” the principle that he will not negotiate policies that impact Europe without the contribution of his allies.

Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-disrupting sanctions if it moves to Ukrainian territory, but said last month that US military action was not being considered.

The Kremlin demanded that any further NATO expansion exclude Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union. The Russians also demanded that the military alliance withdraw offensive weapons from countries in the region.

“If the obviously aggressive line of our Western colleagues continues, we will take adequate military-technical and retaliatory measures. [and] react harshly to hostile measures, “Putin told senior military officials at a meeting in remarks broadcast by Russian state television last week.” I want to stress that we have every right to do so. “

The White House has rejected Russia’s demands on NATO, deeming them unfounded. A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any eligible country. And no foreigner has the right to veto membership. While it is unlikely that Ukraine will be invited to the alliance anytime soon, the United States and its allies will not rule it out.

Zelensky said in a Twitter post after Sunday’s call that “maintaining peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, desoligarchization have been discussed.”

“We appreciate the unwavering support,” Zelensky said.

Senior US and Russian officials are due to meet January 9-10 in Geneva to discuss the situation. These talks will be followed by meetings at the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Biden spoke with Putin for nearly an hour on Thursday. He told reporters the next day that he warned Putin that his economy would pay a “heavy price” if Russia, which has massed some 100,000 troops near the border, takes further action against Ukraine.

“I am not going to negotiate here in public, but we have made it clear that he cannot – I stress that he cannot – act on Ukraine,” Biden said on Friday.

Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take action ahead of these meetings to alleviate the crisis. Putin’s foreign adviser, describing the presidents’ conversation last week, said Biden’s pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete breakdown of relations between our countries and Russian-Western relations will be seriously damaged.”

U.S. intelligence findings indicate that Russia prepared for a potential invasion in early 2022. But White House officials say it’s not clear whether Putin has already made the decision to go. forward with military action.

Still, Biden said he was still hopeful for the talks ahead. White House officials have said they will consult closely with Western allies.

“I still expect that if you negotiate you will improve, but we’ll see,” he said on Friday. “We will see.”

Putin’s past military incursions weigh heavily as Mr Biden assesses his next steps.

In 2014, Russian troops entered the Black Sea Peninsula in Crimea and captured the territory of Ukraine. Russia’s annexation of Crimea was one of President Barack Obama’s darkest moments on the international stage.

US-Russian relations were severely damaged towards the end of President George W. Bush’s administration after Russia invaded neighboring Georgia in 2008, after Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ordered his troops to ‘enter the breakaway region of South Ossetia.

Representative Adam Schiff, a Californian Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Sunday he feared Putin was planning to invade Ukraine and that “nothing but a level of sanctions that Russia did not ‘never seen will deter him “.

“Russia needs to understand that we are united in this area,” Schiff told “Face the Nation” on CBS. “I also think that a powerful deterrent is to understand that if they invade, it will bring (NATO) closer to Russia, not push it further.

New Trends

Download our free app

For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-russia-ukraine-putin-invasion-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos