Scottish bank pilot brings hope to branchless UK High Street





Scotland’s Cambuslang hit the city center four years ago when it lost its last bank branch.

“three [banks] Angeline Coyle, owner of the Tea Bay cafe in southeast Glasgow, with a population of 28,000, swept the streets in one go. All closed within 18 months, a trend reflected across the UK over the past decade.

The closure had a serious impact on Cambuslang’s footsteps. “A lot of people came there to get their pensions, but they didn’t visit when there was no reason to come down,” Coyle lamented.

It also made it much more difficult for her to do business. “I had to go to the bank next door to deposit cash, so I had to spend two hours a day or carry a lot of money to my mom,” she explained. “We are just rebuilding the building now.”

Coyle said her optimism contributed greatly to the success of the city’s bank pilot project. It was a rare collaborative effort between the state post office and the UK’s largest retail bank. Cambuslang was one of two locations in the UK that chose to host a share point under the brand “BankHub”.

Two pilots proved to be the most popular of several initiatives launched in early 2021 to maintain cash access, according to a report by Natalie Ceeney, who oversaw all projects as Chair of the Community Access to Cash Pilots initiative.

The trend of branch closures and ATMs has been exacerbated over the past decade as digital banking use increases and cash payments decline sharply during the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, it is a problem that affects the elderly, the vulnerable, and small business owners.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the number of bank branches in the UK since 2012 has decreased from 11,355 to 6,965 in October 2021. Recent analysis? Nearly 1,000 branches have been confirmed to close in 2021 and 2022.

In July, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began advising on the matter and promised to alleviate concerns that millions of elderly and vulnerable people could lose access to cash. He promised that banks would need to make cash facilities available and would set undefined “geographic access requirements”.

The consultations ended in September, and the government said in a statement that the response would “help inform final legislation.”

The success of Cambuslang’s banking hub pilot and the UK response from the small market town of Essex, Rochford, sparked the Access to Cash Action Group (Acag), an organization that brings together the UK’s largest retail banks and other interest groups including Age UK. , to expand last month’s plans. We plan to open additional banking hubs in five regions next year.

Acag Chairman Ceeney said: “We know the demand for cash is declining, but we also know that cash continues to play an important role in the lives of at least 5 million people in the UK, including the most vulnerable in society.” . .

OneBanks Kiosk Staff at Denny’s Regional Co-op | © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

John Bachtler, Chair of the Cambuslang Community Council, said, “A lot of people have cash management problems, and the Citizens’ Advisory Board advises them to use cash to manage their spending.”

BankHub, a former butcher’s shop, has counters with post office workers who can offer cash and accept deposits. There is also a separate office for a rotating cast of community bankers from different lenders to provide more personalized support.

John Bachtler (left) and Mark Lauterburg of Cambuslang Community Council © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

Convenience stores had post office counters before Hub arrived, but because of their location, locals like Coyle didn’t like using it for banking where everyone could see and hear it.

“We needed a unit,” Bachtler said. “People didn’t want to talk about the finances or the business where other people were buying beans and alcohol.”

Commissioner Mark Lauterburg said the banking hub averaged 76 transactions per day during the trial period. “Individual competence is essential,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have access to technology.”

A total of over 3.1 million pounds passed the hub during the trial period.

Herbs were very important to Coyle. “It’s amazing. You don’t have to go to the store every two days or carry cash around the house,” she said.

The small town of Denny, a 30-minute drive northeast of Glasgow from Cambuslang, lost its last bank branch in 2018.

Denny Community Support Group’s Louise Hay said there is a bank branch in a nearby town, but it feels “away” due to poor public transport connections.

“Inclusion was important for everyone because I work with a large disadvantaged group,” she said.

Louise Hay says there is a bank branch in a nearby town, but it feels ‘away’ due to poor public transport. © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

More than a fifth of Denny’s 8,000 inhabitants are over 60 years old, and some areas are among the poorest in Scotland.

In a local co-op, Glasgow-based fintech OneBanks has set up staffed kiosks that are free to customers of all banks.

It offers digital banking services and ATMs and currency exchange machines.

“They’ve been great,” said Michael Thompson, who runs a local grocery basket that doesn’t accept card payments.

“Without that cash, I wouldn’t be able to sell.”

Michael Thompson, who runs the fruit basket | © Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert/FT

According to the CACP report, users are “very positive” about the experience of the OneBanks kiosk, but users who lack digital skills or lack confidence may struggle.

At the post office’s regional branch under renovation, postmaster Mark Love said he hopes the city will eventually have a banking hub like Cambuslang.

“The demand for cash is so high that there are people who use or are paid in cash. I don’t think it will ever go away,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/50a363a5-1106-4935-aeec-259f91bf33e3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos