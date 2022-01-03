US, Europe weigh isolation demands as Omicron disrupts daily life





European governments are relaxing some quarantine requirements to help keep daily life open with the surge in new Covid-19 infections, while America’s top infectious disease expert has suggested health officials may tighten isolation measures.

Countries grapple with isolation requirements, trying to balance health concerns as the Omicron variant takes hold, with the risk that these quarantine periods will sideline medical staff, teachers and teachers. other workers for so long that hospitals, schools and other workplaces are unable to function effectively. . Throughout the pandemic, Europeans have typically been required to self-isolate for 10 days if themselves or a close contact tested positive for the virus. Some governments are responding to the threat of outage by shortening or relaxing their quarantine rules.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people infected with Covid-19 and asymptomatic can leave isolation after five days and should wear masks around other people for an additional five days. But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that could change this week to require a negative test after five days of isolation.

There have been concerns as to why we are not asking people to get tested during this five day period. It’s something that is now under investigation, Dr Fauci said Sunday on ABC this week. I think the CDC was going to hear more about this the next day.

Daily cases of Covid-19 reported in the United States

Note: For all 50 states and DC, US territories and cruises.

There’s a big idea to try and do it in a way that’s scientifically grounded, but also gets people back to work, Dr Fauci later told CNN. There is no doubt that you want to get people out of the workplace if they have no symptoms, and in the second half of a 10 day period the likelihood of communicability is considerably lower in that second half. of the 10-day period, and for that reason, the CDC felt it would be relatively low risk to get people out, he said.

In Europe, France is easing from Monday its isolation requirements for people vaccinated and children who test positive for Covid-19, said the country’s Minister of Health. Over the past week, the country has seen a record number of daily infections, with an average of nearly 158,000 people testing positive each day during the week ending Saturday.

In the future, people vaccinated and children who test positive in France will only need to self-isolate for seven days, compared to 10. This can be reduced to five days in the event of a negative test. Vaccinated people who have been in contact with infected people will not have to self-isolate if they are negative, but will need to continue to self-test over the following days.

As the virus mutates, our fight adapts to it, French Health Minister Olivier Vran said on Twitter.

Shortening quarantine periods is an option that will be discussed at a January 7 meeting of the prime ministers of Germany’s 16 states, as they consider their response to an anticipated rise in infections during the holidays. But some officials say the situation in Germany is still manageable and it’s too early to consider further changes to the quarantine rules.

A health worker treating a Covid-19 patient in intensive care last week in Berlin. Photo: Christoph Soeder / Associated press

We don’t need it right now because our critical infrastructure hasn’t been decommissioned yet, Berlin-based executive Franziska Giffey told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

However, the state government of Bavaria is keen to relax quarantine requirements for people who have received a vaccination booster in order to relieve stress on the medical system and encourage more vaccinations.

Governments continue to urge people to get vaccinated, with some fearing a sense of complacency, as preliminary studies suggest the Omicron variant is a less serious health threat than its predecessors.

This should not give the impression to unvaccinated elderly people that the threat is over, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told the weekly Bild am Sonntag, adding that some unvaccinated people thought it was too late. for a first vaccination to be effective.

This is not true, Mr Lauterbach said. With an increase in early vaccinations, we can effectively reduce the number of corona deaths in the Omicron wave.

In Italy, the government hopes to get people to get vaccinated by relaxing quarantine requirements for those vaccinated. From January 1, Italians who have been vaccinated in the past four months, or who have recently recovered from an infection, no longer have to self-isolate if close contact is positive. However, they should be symptom-free on their own and wear high-quality FFP2 masks outside their homes for 10 days. Everyone must currently wear at least one surgical mask outside.

However, the big decision facing the Italian government is to make vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 a condition for entering all workplaces in the country.

Scientists are using automation, real-time analysis and data pooling from around the world to quickly identify and understand new coronavirus variants before the next one spreads widely. Photo illustration: Sharon Shi

So far, a negative test has also been sufficient. Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government is expected to make a decision on Wednesday. Such a step would constitute a major escalation in the policy of targeting the unvaccinated, while avoiding an outright vaccine mandate.

Elsewhere, governments continue to prepare to reopen schools after the holidays in an environment where infections are at record levels.

The UK Department for Education on Sunday sent out new guidelines to middle and high schools that require students to wear masks in class, having previously asked them to cover up when moving between classrooms.

The Prime Minister could not be clearer: education is our number one priority and we will do everything in our power as a government to minimize disruption to schools, said Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi in a newspaper interview.

As cases continue to rise, public health experts have said the latest wave may not peak in the United States for several weeks.

Scott Gottlieb, who served in the Trump administration as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and is now on the board of directors of Pfizer Inc., said the Omicron variant was spreading across the country at high speeds different.

Places that were hit hard early on like the mid-Atlantic, the northeast, New England, Florida and parts of the Pacific Northwest could be two weeks away from the peak, said Sunday. Dr Gottlieb on CBS. But the rest of the country is probably facing a difficult month ahead of us. I don’t think you’re going to start seeing a national peak until we get into February, as there are parts of the country that haven’t been hit hard by Omicron yet.

Dr Fauci said he hopes Omicron gets low enough that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life as we enter February and March.

The government of South Africa, where Omicron was first detected in November, said on Friday that the latest wave of Covid-19 caused by the variant was on the decline. Evidence also suggests that Omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier versions of the virus.

Scientists have warned, however, that South Africa has a younger population that is less at risk of Covid-19 than the United States or Europe. It’s summer in the southern hemisphere too, and the virus tends to spread more easily in the winter, when people congregate indoors.

It also remains to be seen whether Omicrons’ higher contagiousness than previous Covid-19 variants outweighs its lower severity.

Even if you have a lower severity percentage, when you have several, several, several times as many people infected, the net amount is that you are still going to have a lot of people who are going to need hospitalization, Dr. Fauci said. on ABC this week. He said: This is why we were concerned about stressing and straining the hospital system.

—William Boston and Marcus Walker contributed to this article.

