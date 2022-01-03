Refresh webpage, UK minister speaks to people trying to get Covid test | covid





As concerns grow over the impact of the Omicron strain on the nation’s workforce, the education minister has suggested that those struggling to get a lateral flow test for Covid should refresh their web pages.

In an interview with Sky News, Nadhim Zahawi was asked to organize a separate supply of tests for UK schools before children return to the classroom, which should be taken at least twice a week.

But when he told the cabinet minister that inspection shortages were still being reported intermittently across the country, he said:

Zahawi said supply has increased to 300 million per month and delivery capacity has tripled to 900,000 per day.

In addition to testing, the government will once again ask UK secondary school students to wear masks in classrooms. It has also been announced that an additional 7,000 air filters will be provided to schools, colleges and preschool settings to improve ventilation in educational spaces.

Classes could be consolidated if school staff took too much sick leave, the education minister said.

He told Sky News: Testing, staff support is underway and of course ventilation will make a big difference to the school this year. The most important thing is to stay open.

We monitor employee absenteeism. I just said last year that it was operating at about 8%. When it goes higher we see things like class merging, teaching more numbers.

However, Zahawi reiterated the government’s position that there is no data suggesting that further coronavirus measures will be needed later this week.

He said in an interview with BBC Breakfast that Plan B measures would be considered on Wednesday, but added:

There is some really good data from London where infection rates haven’t fallen yet but appear to be stabilizing. However, we’re seeing leaks into over 50’s in terms of infections, typically over 50’s, ending in severe infections and hospitalizations.

Zahawi moved to reassure patients that the NHS is very adept at moving staff amid fears of a lack of health care.

He said the NHS was accustomed to taking employee breaks during the winter months and during the big flu virus.

He told BBC Breakfast: The NHS is very good at moving staff within the system. They have the infrastructure to do that. The NHS now has 10,000 nurses and 3,000 more doctors than it did last year.

However, the NHS is very good at ensuring that staffing shortages are monitored and well addressed. They did it over the years in the winter when there was a big flu virus around us.

