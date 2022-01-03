US star Ricardo Pepi completes $ 20million transfer to Augsburg from Dallas





US forward Ricardo Pepi has completed his transfer from FC Dallas to FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, it was announced on Monday.

Sources previously told ESPN that Pepi was set to move to Augsburg in a deal worth $ 20 million plus additions, the most for a local player in Major League history. League Soccer. Sources said Dallas will also receive a 10% sell percentage for any future move.

“Moving to Europe after the MLS season was over was my dream,” Pepi said in a statement Monday. “I think FC Augsburg and the Bundesliga will be the perfect conditions for me to train at the highest level as a youngster.

“The efforts of the FCA club managers to sign me were really impressive. As a result, I immediately felt that FCA was the right club for me. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and I want to get on the team as quickly as possible. I can’t wait to go! “

Pepi had a remarkable year in 2021 which culminated in his first call-up for the United States national team in September. The 18-year-old forward scored one goal and two assists on his international debut against Honduras and now has three goals in seven appearances for his country.

Pepi has scored 13 goals in 31 league appearances this season for Dallas.

FC Augsburg are engaged in a battle for relegation to the German top flight, occupying 15th place with 18 points after 17 games.

“We are delighted that Ricardo has decided to join Augsburg despite the interest of a number of top clubs around the world,” said Stefan Reuter, Augsburg manager.

“We were able to provide him with a clear sporting plan for his future development which convinced him to come here. We are sure that he will continue to improve here in Augsburg and that we will have a lot of fun together in the years to come. “

