How will Omicron affect children and schools in the UK? | covid





As schools across the UK announce the start of a new school year and the government will be returning masks for secondary students in UK classrooms, we look at the potential impact of Omicron on children.

How widespread is the coronavirus among children?

According to case data for the week through December 27, 2021, rates based on infections collected through testing are currently highest among young adults. However, the ratio per 100,000 people is also high in children, with 1,126.5 people aged 10 to 14 years old and 836.2 people aged 5 to 9 years old.

Additional insights come from the latest data from the Bureau of Statistics, based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, showing that in the week ending December 23, infection levels in the UK were highest among those aged 2-6 and 25-34 years old. indicates high. , accounting for 1 in 15 in both groups.

In the UK, it is estimated that 1 in 20 secondary school students up to 11th grade is infected with coronavirus in the same week, while 1 in 45 people aged 50 to 69 and 1 in 100 people 70 years and older are infected with coronavirus .

Are Omicrons More Dangerous for Children?

Early reports from South Africa raised concerns that this might be the case. However, a preliminary analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) based on the UK situation suggested a lower risk of hospitalization in the Omicron case of school-age children compared to the Delta case.

While the findings are good news, experts have emphasized that some children may still be ill and need hospital treatment from the coronavirus, and there are concerns about the potential impact of the long-term coronavirus.

Which children can be vaccinated against coronavirus?

In the UK, two doses of the covid jab are recommended for everyone between the ages of 12 and 17, and some have given extra jabs, for example if they have severe immunosuppression. A booster dose was recently announced for all children between the ages of 16 and 17 and some children between the ages of 12 and 15 (eg clinical risk groups).

Last month, the UK Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) announced that it would also offer two Covid-Zabs to clinically vulnerable children aged 5 to 11 years and children living with immunosuppressed patients. The dosage is one-third of the amount used for adults.

How about the test?

Staff and secondary school students in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England were asked to take the lateral flow test twice a week, whereas in Wales they were asked to take three.

Testing is voluntary, but strongly recommended, he added, adding that the Ministry of Education guidelines says that even secondary schools should retain the ability to conduct asymptomatic tests in the field for students who cannot test themselves at home.

Concerns over the availability of side flow tests have been raised in recent days as people attempting to request kits online have repeatedly faced messages that no home delivery slots are left and some pharmacies are also out of stock. However, Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the school will provide its own lateral flow test.

What other measures are the schools taking?

This varies from country to country. However, there is a general approach, including an emphasis on hygiene and hygiene.

On Saturday, UK secondary school students announced that they would be required to wear masks in classrooms as well as in common areas, a measure already in place in other countries in the UK.

Robert Halfon, chairman of the House Education Selection Committee, raised concerns, including saying the evidence for the effectiveness of masks in educational settings is very limited, while others backed the bill, stating that the masks were not perfect. , and its effectiveness depends on its quality. A number of studies have suggested that wearing a mask in school is associated with a reduced increase in the incidence and a lower chance of getting it.

Zahawi also announced that it would provide an additional 7,000 air filters to nurseries, schools and colleges to improve ventilation, a move that would be completely insufficient, said Mary Bousted, co-director of the National Education Union.

Should schools be closed?

Zahawi said he would do everything he could to protect education. However, some experts said more action is needed.

the fact that they are children [in England] The fact that the case’s family members are required to attend school and that a child sitting next to a case in the classroom is not even considered close contact suggests that the policy is geared toward maximizing transmission rather than protecting children and their families. Dr Deepti Gurdasani said. , a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University in London told The Guardian.

Another major issue is staffing given the level of absenteeism due to COVID-19 and self-isolation, and is encouraging ex-teachers to return, although it is questionable whether they will be able to return in time for the new school year in the UK.

At least some training will be done remotely, Zahawi urged schools to maximize on-site training by implementing a flexible learning approach when needed.

