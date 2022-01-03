Biden reaffirms US support for Ukraine in appeal with Zelenskyy amid Russian fears





President Joe Biden spoke by telephone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, reaffirming US support for Ukraine as it faces growing Russian aggression, the White House said.

Russia has assembled around 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion as early as this month. Russia has repeatedly denied plans to attack its neighbor, but officials in the Biden administration have said they are open to the possibility.

The call is the second the two leaders have held in recent weeks. Biden also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to defuse tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Biden told Zelenskyy that the United States and its allies and partners will “respond decisively” if Russia invades, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“Biden underscored the commitment of the United States and its allies and partners to the principle of ‘nothing about you without you’,” Psaki said. “He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to defuse tensions in the Donbass and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk accords, in support of the Normandy format.”

Zelenskyy praised the “unwavering support” in a tweet.

Russia and the United States have engaged in high-stakes diplomatic talks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Biden urged Putin to defuse tensions in a 50-minute phone call Thursday. Biden warned Putin that the United States could impose new sanctions if Russia takes military action against Ukraine. The call, the second between Biden and Putin last month, was requested by the Russians.

“We have made it clear to President Putin that if he takes further action and visits Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe with our NATO allies, and it will be a heavy toll. to pay for it, ”Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on New Years Eve.

Biden made similar remarks during a call with Putin in early December, when Biden said Moscow would face “serious consequences” if he moved to Ukraine.

Putin warned during the call that relations could be severed completely if Biden imposed sanctions, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Friday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

In a telephone interview with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed US support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the State Department spokesman said. Ned Price in a press release.

“The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” he said.

U.S. and Russian officials are expected to hold security talks in Geneva on January 10, in which Biden and Putin are not expected to participate. A meeting between Russia and NATO is scheduled for January 12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/biden-reaffirms-u-s-support-ukraine-call-zelenskyy-amid-russia-n1286825 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos