UK Weather: Cold Wave Ends Seasonal Warm Spells | UK weather





Unusually warm weather, including New Year’s record temperatures, will come to an abrupt end as it plunges up to 10C (18F drop) across the UK overnight.

The forecast follows New Year’s Eve records (usually around 7C) in England and Wales for the hottest New Year’s weekend on record when it reached 16.5C (61.7F) at Bala in Gwynedd on 31 December 2021.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a snow, ice and wind warning for northern and eastern Scotland and cold air affecting Scotland is expected to travel south across the Penin Mountains into the Lake District, northern Wales and the Peak District. Heavy snow may occur in this area.

“Compared to the 16C we experienced in London over the weekend, for example, tomorrow is likely to be 6C or 7C,” said Meteorologist Tom Morgan. It will be the force of the wind as well as the cold air that makes us feel much cooler. When these factors are combined, the changes will impact the system.

The Arctic chill will cover most of the country through the week, bringing frost and icy roads to many. If you factor in wind speeds, Morgan said it will feel like -1C or -2C in many parts of the country.

Northern Scotland, including Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray, has issued a yellow warning for frequent snow showers and strong winds from 3pm to 6am Wednesday. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of difficult driving conditions, especially on coastal and mountain roads.

Temporary blizzard conditions with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour and the possibility of some snow on high altitude routes.

Ice stretches are expected to form through late Monday afternoon as cold air blows south across Scotland and the winter showers fall. In Orkney, gusts can reach 80 miles per hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects some train or bus services to be canceled or delayed due to flooding and splashing due to heavy rain.

The weather service has issued a warning only for Scotland, but it could also snow for commuters in England and Wales who go to work on Tuesday, Morgan said. Rain that can turn into sleet or snow for a short time from breakfast time to mid-morning. Seeing the snow flakes can come as a surprise to many considering how gentle it was.

AA’s head of road policy, Jack Cousens, said: The driver must ensure that the vehicle is in good condition before departure. Most failures can be avoided by checking the fuel, oil, and coolant levels while ensuring that the tires are not damaged and that they have sufficient tread.

It’s worthwhile to be prepared for the worst, so it’s a good idea to keep warm clothes and a coat, sweets and some water in your car.

The UK Health and Safety Authority has urged the future to identify vulnerable publics, including the elderly and those with serious illnesses.

UKHSA Consultant Agostinho Sousa said: “Cold weather can have serious health effects, especially in the elderly and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and chest infections.

