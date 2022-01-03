‘Take No Risks’: US Capitol Police Chief Talks Safety Before Jan. 6 Anniversary





Almost a year after the United States Capitol was violated by violent crowds on January 6, United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger spoke with WTOP about the attack and the way it improves security on the Capitol grounds.

United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger had already spent 40 years in law enforcement before assuming the post of USCP chief.

OMCP / Kate Ryan

Manger tells WTOP that the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police Force are dedicated to improving the agency, which has come under intense scrutiny since the Jan.6 uprising.

OMCP / Kate Ryan

Manger said that when it comes to securing the area known as the “Capitol Complex”, he “is taking no chances.”

OMCP / Kate Ryan

Manger said it was not possible to make a general statement about the morale of the Capitol Police members. He told the WTO that it was different for each agent.

OMCP / Kate Ryan

Manger is interviewed ahead of the January 6 anniversary by national and local media.

OMCP / Kate Ryan

Asked how he approaches his job, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said, “I’m not taking any chances.”

He is responsible for protecting the building where members of Congress work and where tourists from all over the world congregate. Today, nearly a year after the U.S. Capitol was violated by violent crowds, Manger spoke with WTOP about the attack and how it is improving security on the Capitol grounds.

He said he didn’t think the American public or Congress could tolerate “another failure of the United States Capitol Police Department.”

There have been a series of reports and analyzes by committees of the United States Senate, the Government Accountability Office and the Office of the Inspector General of the USCP, following the violence of January 6, 2021.

“We’re going to err in excess of doing more than we maybe need to do,” Manger told WTOP, who said he walks to work every day with a goal in mind. “To make sure everyone here is safe.”

Manger’s work is as important as the Capitol complex itself.

Unlike other federal buildings with smaller footprints and fewer entry and exit points, the Capitol is not just a single building, it is a sprawling campus. United States Capitol Police officers are responsible for providing security to the Capitol, House and Senate office buildings and the Library of Congress.

After January 6, inquiries raised questions about the agency’s management, equipment, training and oversight.

Manger said he did not regret taking the post, even though he retired after 40 years in law enforcement when he took over as Capitol Police chief in July.

“The men and women here, from top to bottom, are really focused on improving the organization,” Manger said of the Capitol Police Force.

He had previously served as the Police Chief for Suburban Police Services in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland.

While Manger isn’t shy about praising the people who work within the Capitol Police, he also said he’s made it clear that there are shortcomings that need to be addressed.

When he signed on as leader, he said, “everyone understood that there were serious and significant improvements that needed to be made, and everyone in this organization has worked hard ever since. to get us where we need to be. “

Asked about the upcoming anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, Manger said the protests on September 18 showed how well prepared his agency was.

Supporters of those arrested in the attack on Capitol Hill planned the September protests dubbed the “Justice for D6” rally. Prior to the event, Manger said he coordinated with police departments in 13 different jurisdictions. He is aware that there was criticism when it turned out that there were more members of the media and police than protesters.

“Look, it turns out that 400 people showed up. But we didn’t know if it would go down to 40, 400 or 4,000, ”the police chief said.

Manger is also confident his agency is in a better position to secure the Capitol, thanks to a bill now enacted by President Joe Biden that allows the Capitol Police Chief to call the National Guard in an emergency.

In the past, authority rested with the Capitol Police Council, made up of the chief and three voting members: the sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate, and the architect of the Capitol.

Under the new law, Manger said, when it is determined that the National Guard is needed, “I can make the call myself. The Capitol Police Board has supported this, and I will definitely work with them and let them know what I’m going to do.

But Manger added, “These are discussions that hopefully we’ll have a few days in advance before we think we might have a problem.”

Because DC is not a state, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser does not have the authority to call in the National Guard, but rather must ask the Department of Defense to deploy troops when needed. Eating suggested that this should change.

“The governor of every state has that authority, and I think the District of Columbia, being the sole jurisdiction that it is, there is a good argument” to be made for giving the mayor of DC “that same capacity.”

Morale after violence

USCP officer Brian Sicknick died in the January 6 violence. Sicknick, who was sprayed with chemical irritants during the riots, suffered two strokes within eight hours of the attacks and later died.

Four officers including a member of the Capitol Police, three other officers from the DC Police Department died by suicide in the days and months following the attack.

When Manger was asked about the state of morale of the Capitol Police officers, he replied, “You can’t just make a general statement as if morale is bad or good, because it’s different for every officer.” .

“There are officers who were there on the 6th who fought like the devil and suffered injuries but are back to work”, but Manger repeated, the events of that day “affected the officers in different ways”.

Manger, who had a reputation as a policeman in the departments he served, said his message to the men and women of the Capitol Police is simple: “We’re not going to let you down.”

Manger told WTOP, “I’m proud to be a part of this team. “

And he did not hesitate to come out of retirement to take charge of the Capitol police.

“I don’t regret taking this job, I’m glad I did, I’m so proud to be a part of this agency,” Manger said. “I am delighted to see the progress we are making. We have a roadmap for the next few years ”to stay on“ the path we need to be on ”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/dc/2022/01/us-capitol-police-chief-ahead-of-january-6th-anniversary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos