School Closures and Delays in Live Updates: Covid Disrupts Classrooms Across the United States





Video

transcription

Return

transcription

We remain open, New York City mayor says of schools New York City Mayor Eric Adams has insisted that schools will remain open despite the upsurge in Omicron cases in the city. He said distance learning had been too damaging, especially for children in low-income neighborhoods and homeless students.

We were really excited about the opening of our schools and we want to be extremely clear: the safest place for our children is in a school building. And we will keep our schools open and make sure our children are safe in a safe environment. Our children have been exposed to an environment of crime and uncertainty. It really traumatized parents who did not have child care. The distance learning aspect was terrible for the poorest communities, especially children who lived in homeless shelters or who lived in housing insecurity. Food schools provide primary meals for many students in this city. And then socialization. We have seen an increase in suicide, suicide attempts. Were not sending an unclear message about what is going to happen from day to day. I’ll tell you what’s going to happen from day to day. We remain open. Let’s do whatever we need to do to keep our schools open. And I know there are questions about staffing. I know this question about testing. There are a lot of questions, but we were going to turn those question marks into an exclamation point. Remained open.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has insisted that schools will remain open despite the increase in Omicron cases in the city. He said distance learning had been too damaging, especially for children in low-income neighborhoods and homeless students.CreditCredit … Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Mayor Eric Adams insisted Monday morning that schools in New York City would remain open despite an extraordinary increase in Omicron cases. He repeated the message in a series of TV interviews and after his first official visit to the school since taking office on New Years Day.

We were really excited about the opening of our schools, said Adams outside the school, Concourse Village Elementary School in the Bronx. We want to be extremely clear: the safest place for our children is a school building.

Mr Adams said distance learning has been disastrous for too many of the city’s schoolchildren, nearly a million schoolchildren in the country’s largest school district, and has been particularly harmful to children low-income neighborhoods and homeless students.

But the calm Mr. Adams sought to project was not shared by the many parents and educators who greeted Monday morning with deep trepidation. After about a year of remarkably low virus transmission in schools, Covid cases skyrocketed in the week leading up to winter break, shutting down eleven schools and over 400 classrooms, and the contact tracing system for the city’s schools did indeed collapse in the midst of the wave.

New York City reported 35,650 new cases of the virus on Sunday, with an average 7-day test positivity rate of nearly 22%, state data showed.

Some families and elected officials have called on Mr. Adams to delay the start of the school year by a few days to allow each child and educator to be tested. And teachers have raised questions about how schools will be properly staffed with so many teachers sick with the virus or quarantined due to exposures.

This is a time for everyone, Adams said, acknowledging that administrators who are not normally in the classroom would be used to address staff shortages if necessary.

Mr Adams endorsed a plan created by former Mayor Bill de Blasio that is designed to keep more classrooms open as the wave continues. The plan calls for the distribution of 1.5 million rapid home test kits to schools.

Starting Monday, the city is also doubling its school random testing program to give PCR tests to 20% of consenting children in each school each week. But most families did not choose to allow their children to be tested, which made the testing pool very small in some schools.

The mayor and new schools chancellor David C. Banks are betting their plan to increase testing will prevent major outbreaks.

Would turn those question marks into an exclamation mark: Stay open, Adams said.

Mr Adams and Mr Banks have so far resisted calls to impose booster shots for educators or vaccines for children. The mayor said a decision would be made this spring regarding the requirement for student vaccines for the fall.

Were not on warrant point, Adams said on Monday as he encouraged eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the city’s teachers’ union, said in an email to members that he encouraged Mr. Adams to start the year remotely. But on Monday morning, Mr Mulgrew said he was working closely with the new mayor and that schools had been among the safest places in the city throughout the pandemic.

Later Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reiterated his commitment to keeping New York’s children in schools.

The general opinion is that every child should go back to school unless they test positive, she said.

The state has distributed 5.2 million home test kits to schools so far, with an additional 3.8 million arrived yesterday and have yet to be distributed.

Under the current rule, test kits will only be provided to students for known exhibits that occur in classrooms, although Ms Hochul said the policy is under review.

She also warned against a return to distance learning. The teachers did their best. The parents did their best, she said. But we ask too much.

In particular, she spoke about the effects that distance learning has had on children in communities of color, those who lack resources and those without high-speed internet access, an existing digital divide which she says , had widened into a digital canyon.

We can’t have that, Ms Hochul said. It was an injustice. We can’t have that anymore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/01/03/us/school-closings-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos