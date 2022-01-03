Covid News Live: Boris Johnson argues no new rules are needed as Scotland records record-highest daily cases





Boris Johnson said there is currently no need for new Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson says no new Covid restrictions are needed at this time, despite warnings of pressure on the NHS amid the spread of Omicron variants.

The prime minister has urged the public to continue following the existing Plan B measures, which he claimed was the right approach. Speaking outside Buckinghamshire’s vaccination hub, Johnson predicted significant pressure in the coming weeks, perhaps even longer.

The UK recorded 157,758 new cases on Monday. Of these, around 137,541 cases occurred in the UK, while Scotland had an all-time high of 20,217 daily cases. Wales and Northern Ireland are not included in the data because New Year reporting has been discontinued.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nadim Zahawi said this morning that it was his top priority to keep schools open amid the current wave of infections, witnessing the painful lessons the school closures taught leaders during the height of the pandemic last year.

Highlights Last Update Show 1641234101 Part of NHS in Crisis, Health Boss Alert

The NHS Federation’s chief executive has warned that much of health care is “in a state of crisis.”

“In many areas of health care, we are in a crisis right now,” said Matthew Taylor. Faced with a lack of staff and high levels of demand, some hospitals have had to declare a “major event”.

He wrote in a blog posted on Monday: “Some hospitals are making emergency calls to their weary employees to give up their days off and give them time off so they can maintain core service.”

He added that many hospitals have been forced to ban visitors to reduce the spread of infection and that “NHS England continues to plan for surge capacity”.

“Community and social services, which have already been vastly expanded, are reaching their limits.

“In many areas, ambulance services are unable to meet their target response times,” he added.

Matt Mathers3 January 2022 18:21

1641233060 latest vaccine figures

According to government figures, a total of 51,800,798 first Covid-19 vaccines had been delivered in the UK by January 2nd.

This is an increase of 12,121 from the previous day, but data from Wales are not included.

Virus Outbreak – Pfizer – Tin Booster

(Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved)

About 47,451,922 secondary doses increased by 15,893 in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

For a total of 34,205,472 people, booster and third doses also increased by 106,665 per day in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland alone.

Separate totals for booster doses and tertiary doses cannot be used.

Matt Mathers3 January 2022 18:04

1641231884 Latest Covid data for England and Scotland

The UK reported 157,758 new Covid cases today, with weekly cases up 50%.

Today’s figures account for only England, which saw 137,541 cases, and Scotland, which saw a record 20,217 cases.

New figures for Wales and Northern Ireland will be reported tomorrow after the New Year break.

More from Matt Mathers here:

Matt Mathers3 January 2022 17:44

1641230329 Vaccine availability for children 5 years and older in Ireland

Parents in Ireland can now register the vaccine for all children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Older children have been eligible to be phased in, with rollouts for younger groups coming soon.

Ireland, along with Israel and Canada, provides the vaccine to children 5 years of age and older.

The UK has approved the use of the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, but government scientific advisers currently recommend giving jabs only to clinically vulnerable children in this age group.

Liam James3 January 2022 17:18

1641229179 Israel reopens but not England

Israel will allow some foreign travelers from countries it considers medium risk next week, partially revoking the ban imposed in response to the Omicron variant at the end of November.

From 9 January, foreign travelers from 199 Orange countries can enter Israel if they have been vaccinated or can prove they have recovered from COVID-19.

Travelers from the UK are considered high-risk and cannot enter the country. Other high-risk countries include the United States, France, Canada, Spain, Portugal, South Africa and Nigeria.

Liam James3 January 2022 16:59

1641227836 Double Jab Teen That It Will Get Covid Or Vaccinated

A teenager who received a second dose as soon as she became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine said she chose the vaccine over the virus.

13-year-old Myles Macauley said: It seems to me that there is a sure Covid–even death–or because it’s vaccinated and safe.

There are many scientists and there are many studies on it. So I was going to go 10 percent to the vaccine.

Liam James3 January 2022 16:37

1641226479 Daily Covid cases delayed and expected at 5:30pm

Today, the government announced that the coronavirus dashboard update has been delayed.

The message on the dashboard is: Delayed reception of death data in the UK delays today’s update.

A message was added that the current estimated release time is 5:30 PM.

Sam Hancock3 January 2022 16:14

1641225293 Is it difficult to get tested for Corona? The minister says all you have to do is refresh the page.

People struggling to get a lateral flow test after requesting a Covid-19 test twice a week when secondary school staff and students return to their classrooms this week should refresh the webpage, the education minister has suggested.

Paul Whiteman, secretary general of the NAHT School Leaders Association, said recent test supply issues have made staff anxious that they won’t be able to take tests when they need them.

When asked by Sky News about the lack of testing, Nadhim Zahawi said the government had tripled supply to 300 million pieces per month and increased delivery capacity to 900,000 pieces per day. If people feel they can’t get a supply, they have to refresh the webpage, he added.

My colleague Liam James reports:

Sam Hancock3 January 2022 15:54

1641224997 Department close to health services department, says NHS boss

A health care leader has warned that parts of health care are at risk.

Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Alliance, said today.

In many areas of health care, we are currently in a state of crisis. Faced with high levels of demand and lack of staff, some hospitals are forced to declare major accidents.

Some hospitals are making urgent calls to exhausted staff to give up their days off to maintain core service. More hospitals should ban visitors to reduce the spread of infection. NHS England plans to continue surging capacity.

Already over-expanded community and social services are at their tipping point. In many areas, ambulance services are unable to meet their target response times. Primary care needs to push booster programs and add care to Covid-19 patients and avoid hospitalizations to address an unprecedented underlying demand driven in part by millions of ill people awaiting appointments and surgeries. do.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that it is foolish for people to believe that the pandemic is over when he announced that there is no need to think about further restrictions in place in the UK.

Sam Hancock3 January 2022 15:49

1641223738Declaration of serious incident in hospital due to shortage of manpower

Fatal events have been declared in several hospitals due to the extreme and unprecedented staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which operates four hospitals across the county, is taking additional steps to maintain service due to the downgrading of its staff due to Covid-19, writes Chiara Giordano. A leaked internal memo seen by the Sunday Times said the sharp rise in employee illness at the two locations was the biggest factor in the decision.

Dr Colin Farquharson, Trust’s Medical Director, said in a statement: We want to reassure patients and the public that our staff continues to work very hard and that, despite the challenges we face, essential services are fully open to everyone who needs them. . , so people need to continue to be looked after.

Sam Hancock3 January 2022 15:28

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-news-omicron-cases-latest-b1985859.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos