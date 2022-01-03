TV Talk: Mandy Moore presents the final season of This Is Us





Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers some viewing tip for the week ahead.

Prior to the pandemic, “This Is Us” co-creator / executive producer Dan Fogelman, who lived in Bethel Park as a child, suggested the possibility of filming scenes for the family drama partially set in Pittsburgh during the event. ‘a Steelers game in the last season of the series. . But it looks like the NBC series, which begins its final season at 9 p.m. Tuesday on WPXI-TV, won’t be able to respond to Fogelman’s idea.

“Unless Dan is hiding it from us, I don’t think so,” said series star Mandy Moore, who plays Pearson family matriarch Rebecca. “Covid has really thrown a wrench in everything. Some of the bigger plans we had for location shoot and everything, covid made it impossible to travel and do that stuff, damn it. I think there were definitely plans to do it. It just wasn’t possible.

But Moore said the show’s final season will contain “little bits (of Pittsburgh), things that will be sprinkled throughout the season, stuff from their childhood,” Moore said. “Pittsburgh is the unspoken character on the show, so there will always be those little clues. In one of the episodes we’re filming now, there’s a hint of a location in Pittsburgh. “

Moore said the episode she was thinking of was written by Kay Oyegun, a 2010 University of Pittsburgh graduate, who also wrote the Jonny Gamage episode of “This Is Us” last year.

The new season kicks off with adult Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) celebrating their 41st birthdays while flashbacks to 1986 show the trio watching the Space Shuttle Challenger explode at television in their classroom. .

The third episode of the new season features the return of Beaver County native Blake Stadnik as the adult son of the blind rock star Kate and Toby.

“This Is Us” is filming another trio of Big Three episodes – episodes eight through 10 of the final season – with Moore and stars Milo Ventimiglia and Hartley serving as directors on one episode each.

Moore’s episode focuses on Kate. Viewers learned at the end of season five that Kate and Toby will divorce in the future and Kate looks set to remarry cranky educator Phillip (Chris Geere, “You’re the worst”).

“Given what we know about Kate and Toby’s relationship, and the inevitable conclusion, we’re really going to get to the heart of the matter of the two,” Moore said, noting that she had to head. in a flashback scene where Rebecca and Jack (Ventimiglia) teach their children to swim. “We had scenes that Milo and I were both in, in his episode, my episode and the Justin episode. Justin was really helpful. It’s a bit difficult to direct and play. There was a stage and a pool was involved and little kids and it was difficult so Justin was kinda our eyes on the monitor because we didn’t have the time and the luxury to do our take and then come back back and watch the reading. There just wasn’t the time, so it was halfway to be in the scene and halfway to direct.

Viewers of “This Is Us” have known for some time through flash-forward scenes that Rebecca will not survive the series. She is in decline and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“For my character, she’s on this very special trajectory with her health with a little bit of finality,” Moore said. “And there are some interesting parallels and echoes with what we all do as a cast to say goodbye to these characters and this family.”

Moore said Rebecca tries to be as present as possible and savor her time with her family, sharing with her children memories of their childhood when she still has the ability.

“Rebecca has always handled what life throws at her with grace, poise and presence of mind,” said Moore. “She’s handling this particular curve with the same kind of reaction, she’s just trying to be a constant force for her family.

“It’s more difficult for me as an actor. I cry for her and what she is losing and what she is slowly moving towards, ”Moore continued. “I have to be careful not to let Mandy’s sadness and grief influence how Rebecca feels. It’s heartbreaking, but Rebecca seems to really understand that it’s inevitable and she’s going to take the bull by the horns and live her best life. It gave her a freedom and almost a feeling of recklessness and joy in a way we haven’t seen so much since Jack passed away.

Moore has said that “This Is Us” will finally tell the story of how Rebecca got married to Jack’s best friend Miguel (Jon Huertas), including an event that kept them apart for a decade. Moore said the catalyst for the pair to break up was filmed, adding, “I know there’s a big episode coming up where people will have a whole story of Miguel and Rebecca. It’s something that I do. ‘waited for the whole series.

As for her career after “This Is Us,” Moore has said she will be releasing a new record and, covid permitting, going on tour. It’s open to another TV series as long as it’s not a “set family time-traveling drama,” she said. “I feel like I really checked the box on this. I think it’s gotta be something very different where I play a serial killer or a crazy vintage track or a western. It must be something so totally different that there is no way that comparison is even possible. “

As for “This Is Us” not coming to Pittsburgh, Moore said she was disappointed it didn’t happen.

“It just means that we have to do something in, like, five years, when there is an inevitable reunion and we film it in Pittsburgh,” Moore said. ” It will be perfect.

