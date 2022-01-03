When will episode 6 of And Just Like That be available in the UK?





It’s been quite a week in the new chapter of the lives of Carrie, Charlotte and Mirandas with the fifth episode of And Just Like That.

Episode 5, titled Tragic Ass, saw Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), new friend and real estate agent Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), encouraged to seek medical advice for back pain.

Eventually, Carrie learned that hip surgery was needed, and she was soon admitted to the hospital.

With the help of best friends Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristen Davis), Carey underwent surgery before returning home to recover.

But while Carrie, lying in bed, needed a bathroom, problems arose when guest Miranda witnessed a sexual encounter in the kitchen with Carries’ boss and podcast ghost Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Carey had to pee in a bottle by the bedside and continued to confront Miranda’s behavior.

In response, Miranda admitted to being unhappy with her life and her marriage to Steve.

Miranda later realized that she had caused drinking problems, as Charlotte suspected.

(lr) And Just Like That Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max starring Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker

Miranda realized when she found out that she had placed an online shopping order that she couldn’t remember.

Two weeks ago, Miranda had admitted to marrying Steve Brady (David Eisenberg), which led to her approach to comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Of course Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is still not there, but the latest episode sees Carrie exchanging vaguely warm text messages with an ex after Carrie recounts anecdotes from the past during a podcast recording.

Could this pair eventually patch the problem?

Finally, as Charlotte continued to explore her gender identity, she learned that her child was being called Rock (Alexa Swinton) instead of Rose, and Charlotte decided how best to support her child.

RadioTimes.com’s reviews of the first two episodes were generally mixed, but it remains to be seen whether subsequent episodes will receive more acclaim.

Meanwhile, fans will be wondering when we’ll be able to see the fifth episode of the series.

Here’s what you need to know when you can watch And Just Like That Episode 6 in the UK.

When will episode 6 of And Just Like That be available in the UK?

Episode 6, titled Diwali, will be available to stream on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM GMT.

It will be released on Sky Comedy and NOW, and will be simulcast with the US release of HBO Max. It is also aired on Sky Comedy on Thursdays at 9 pm.

However, it will be available on-demand after its initial release on Sky and NOW.

This series is available in NOWin UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Like Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max In And Just Like That Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max, Evan Handler (left) and Kristin Davis star as Harry Goldenblatt and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

The new episode shows Carrie doing a favor to her new bachelor friend Anthony Marentino as she considers moving into her new home and visits a plastic surgeon played by guest star Jonathan Groff (Looking, The Matrix Resurrections, Glee, Hamilton). give.

Carrie also accompanies her friend Seema to celebrate Diwali. She sees her friend Seema having an awkward conversation with her parents.

Will Carrie help Sima rescue her from a difficult situation?

Meanwhile, Charlotte is shocked when Miranda confesses.

Did the former lawyer openly share his feelings about Che? And what does this mean for Miranda and Steve’s marriage?

How many episodes are And Just Like That?

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs in Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And ‘Just That Way’, which consists of just 10 episodes, is scheduled to air for 8 weeks after its double release.

The episode titles and UK airing dates are listed below.

Hello Its Me December 9, 2021 Little Black Dress- December 9, 2021 When in Rome December 16, 2021 Some of My Best Friends December 23, 2021 Tragically Hip December 30, 2021 Diwali 2022 Jan 6 Sex and the Widow Both Jan 13, 2021 Betheded2 Feb 3, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 No concatenated strings

So, we have more content for our favorite New Yorkers to enjoy!

For a summary of how the original series ended, see here.

And Just Like That continues on Thursday at Sky Comedy and NOW.

Looking for something else to see? Check out the TV guide.

