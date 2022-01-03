Israel is preparing to reopen Sunday to certain vaccinated tourists; United States and United Kingdom still absent





The health ministry said on Monday it would allow fully vaccinated tourists from certain countries to enter Israel from Sunday, January 9, ending a near-general ban on the arrival of non-nationals.

Foreign travelers who have not been vaccinated or cured will still not be allowed to enter Israel. Visitors from countries on the Ministry of Health’s “red” no-fly list are also still banned from coming.

Israel reopened to foreign tourism in early November, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but at the end of the same month it again banned foreign travelers in an attempt to slow the entry of the highly contagious variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

The health ministry on Monday recommended that Canada, France, South Africa, Hungary, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal be removed from its list of “red” countries. Travel to and from the US and UK remains prohibited.

The newly shortened list is subject to approval by the Knesset’s health committee. There was no indication when the government planned to lift restrictions on other nations.

Previously, Israel accepted vaccination certificates for Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Chinas Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines. People vaccinated with Russian Sputnik V were required to undergo a serological test, which detects antibodies, to make sure they were protected. It was not immediately clear whether this policy would continue.

The decision to allow tourists to return to the country comes despite Israel grappling with the rapid rise of Omicron, but as authorities appear to have broadly accepted the highly contagious but milder strain of the spreading virus. rapidly in the population.

Meanwhile, the health ministry also recommended that vaccinated and recovered Israeli travelers who returned from countries defined as “orange” no longer need to be quarantined for three days upon their return to Israel and that they only need to self-isolate until they receive the results of a PCR test administered on landing. This decision is also subject to the approval of the committee.

Travelers at Ben-Gurion airport, November 29, 2021 (Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett admitted on Sunday that lifting travel restrictions may seem counterintuitive. But he explained that when there were fewer active infections in the country, the spread of the virus from abroad had a much greater effect on morbidity. While there were already tens of thousands of cases in Israel, another 50 infections among overseas travelers made no sense, he said.

The easing of travel restrictions comes as Israel is experiencing a wave of infections caused by the Omicron strain. The health ministry said Monday that 6,562 cases had been confirmed the day before well more than triple the number a week earlier.

In addition to Sunday’s cases, 2,305 more diagnoses since midnight have pushed active infections to over 37,000.

As of Monday morning, 110 patients were in serious condition, including 45 defined as critical. The majority of critically ill patients are not vaccinated.

Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Jerusalem on January 3, 2022 (Yonatan Sindel / Flash90)

At the same time, the transmission rate also continued to increase steadily, reaching 1.88. The transmission rate, or R-number, representing the average number of people infected with each virus carrier, is based on data 10 days earlier and any value greater than 1 shows the pandemic is spreading.

As the testing system began to deteriorate under pressure from growing infections and massive lines seen across the country, 4.83% of tests carried out on Sunday came back positive, another sign that the spread of the virus was accelerating.

