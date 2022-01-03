UK nursing home company says visitors define overall disparity for Covid risk | Social Welfare





One of the UK’s largest nursing home operators is urging the government to lift visit restrictions after one COVID-19 death has occurred in the past two weeks.

Four Seasons Healthcare, which operates 165 nursing homes, said the outbreak has left nearly 4,000 residents living in strict lockdown conditions, but the Omicron strain has proven to be too weak in a well-vaccinated population, leaving families and families at risk. It has been shown that there is a limit to seeing friends. danger.

In the past two weeks, one in 132 deaths among the chain’s residents has died from COVID-19, but indoor visits are now heavily banned as more than two employees or residents have tested positive in 86 homes. This is in line with government guidance imposed before Christmas amid uncertainty over the risks of the latest coronavirus strain.

Jeremy Richardson, CEO of the UK’s third largest nursing home provider, said: “We are depriving visitors of their rights and this is an absolute outrage.” It is very difficult to provide people with a quality of life due to current government regulations.

He added: We run a nursing home. We don’t run prisons.

Residents and relatives were stunned by the additional restrictions. Before Christmas, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that all nursing homes in the UK must be closed to indoor visitors for up to 28 days after the last positive case. However, at the end of life the person or resident designated as essential caregiver. Travel out of nursing homes should also be minimized, Javid said. It meant thousands of families could only see their loved ones through a window or through a visiting pod.

The MHA, one of the largest non-profit providers, said Monday it had an outbreak limiting visits at drug nursing homes. The Belfast-based Public Health Agency reports the outbreak is now in 120 nursing homes in Northern Ireland.

According to the report, nursing home outbreaks in the UK are set to rise sharply from 250 as of 19 December, according to the following UK Health and Security Agency figures:

But in a nursing home in the UK that can accommodate 350,000 people, the death toll from the coronavirus hit 40 the week before Christmas Eve, peaking at around 1,800 per week in January 2021. The latest NHS figures show 95% of nursing home residents. In the UK, two doses of the vaccine were given and 81% received a booster dose.

“The impact of loneliness and isolation in the second half of the pandemic is far greater than the impact of Corona, so are we going to continue with this strict visitation policy,” said Jenny Morrison, co-founder of the People’s Rights Campaign group. It’s completely disproportionate to what we’re facing.

Richardson said that since March 2021, 2,320 Four Seasons residents have died from all causes, of which only 29 (1.25%) have died from Covid. During that time, the overall mortality rate was lower than the four-year average before COVID-19.

Nadra Ahmed, president of the National Care Association, which represents independent businesses, said more than a quarter of its members are facing a manpower shortage as more than a quarter of their members must be quarantined for seven days after testing positive for a PCR test. One operator reported that half of its employees tested positive or were ill.

The other 50 percent of employees are exhausted from shift work, she said. She said it was often impossible to find agency staff during Christmas, and hourly rates went up to 75.

Sheffield Care Association president Nicola Richards said employees in some local households had a big problem with PCR test results taking up to six days.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: Our priority is to continue the safety of nursing home residents and staff. We are committed to assisting health care providers in facilitating safe visits.

