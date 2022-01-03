Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say





BAGHDAD, January 3 (Reuters) – Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base housing US forces near the Baghdad international airport, Iraqi security sources said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then US President Donald Trump.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Commenting on the attack, a US-led international military coalition official said the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones.” They were shot without incident ”.

“It was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” the coalition official said in a brief statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Armed groups which some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past.

Images provided by the coalition official showed what the official said was debris from two fixed-wing drones destroyed in the attack, with writing clearly visible on the wing of a drone that read “Revenge of Soleimani ”.

Soleimani, head of an elite unit of Iranian Revolutionary Guards overseas, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020, in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Hundreds of supporters of Iranian-backed militias gathered at Baghdad airport on Sunday to mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death and to chant anti-American slogans.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, written by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/drone-attack-us-base-foiled-iraqi-security-sources-say-2022-01-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos