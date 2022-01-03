Covid: UK records 157,758 additional cases as pressure on the NHS grows.





The UK has reported an additional 157,758 cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. According to government figures, Omicron is sweeping the country.

Of these infections, around 137,541 were recorded in England and 20,217 in Scotland, setting new records. No data are available for Wales or Northern Ireland.

The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out additional restrictions, saying the UK will continue with its Plan B rule despite growing pressure on the NHS.

During a visit to the immunization center in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister acknowledged that hospitals would be under “significant” pressure going forward.

However, he insisted that Plan B actions, such as wearing a mask and instructing them to work from home, are in the right direction in some settings.

Prime Minister Johnson promised “to make sure we take care of the NHS in every way we can” as a major case was declared at a hospital trust in Lincolnshire.

“There is no doubt that Omicron continues to sweep the country,” he added. A few weeks, maybe more.”

The prime minister thanked the burden on NHS staff and said it is important to “help them by working to contain the pandemic” by getting vaccinated and following Plan B actions.

“It would be completely foolish to say that this is over,” he warned.

In the UK, an additional 42 people have died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19, data showed on Monday.

According to a separate figure released by the National Statistical Office, there are currently 174,000 registered deaths in the UK, where coronavirus is mentioned in the death certificate.

According to the latest data available, around 51,800,798 people in the UK get a single dose and 47,451,922 people get it every second.

Meanwhile, a total of 34,205,472 British people received the booster vaccine.

As of December 27, the last date information was available, there were 11,918 Covid patients in hospitals across the UK. Of those, less than 2,000 were hospitalized on December 27, the data says.

Earlier, the NHS president warned that parts of health care were “in a state of crisis” due to the absence of staff.

Hospital wards also continue to be filled with Covid patients in various locations across the UK.

NHS Federation chief executive Matthew Taylor said some hospitals had to declare a “major event.”

His remarks came after the United Lincolnshire Hospital NHS Trust, which includes four hospitals, declared a serious accident after its staff collapsed from the coronavirus.

“Some hospitals are making emergency calls to their weary staff to give them days off and give them time off so they can maintain core service,” Taylor wrote in a blog post on Monday.

He added that many hospitals have been forced to ban visitors to reduce the spread of infection and that “NHS England continues to plan for surge capacity”.

“Community and social services, which have already been vastly expanded, are reaching their limits.

“In many areas, ambulance services are unable to meet their target response times,” he added.

