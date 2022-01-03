King of Mask Singer British judge Rita Ora “said” on set





Masked Singer British judge Rita Ora has reportedly been disciplined for using her cell phone too much on set.

Series 3 of a mysterious music contest – where celebrities have to sing under elaborate costumes – premiered on ITV last week and now has fellow jury Jonathan Ross put an end to what happened behind the scenes.

Kieron McCarran ITV

“Rita is lovely and we love working with Rita. She’s great on the show. But I’ve been told that Rita uses her phone all her breaks because she knows she can’t separate their phones from young people. .

“After all, now they take her phone away from her,” he told Metro. “When you start recording, make sure Rita Ora cannot access it. [Insta]Gram while she’s on the show.”

Needless to say, she has a relationship with this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder Oscar-winning protagonist Taika Waititi.

ROBYN BECKGetty Images

Last month, Rita spoke about why The Masked Singer UK’s new series is the most difficult yet.

“The most difficult thing about this series is that people see our strengths. I always listen to Jonathan and Mock. [Gilligan] It’s too comedic, Davina [McCall] Everyone knows!” she said.

“It’s difficult right now because I’m adjusting the intonation and singing voice I always rely on. I don’t know what to expect and it’s so much fun to be on air.”

The King of Mask Singer UK airs on ITV.

