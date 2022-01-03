Covid-19 cases hit new records in US





Covid-19 infections continued to mount well above previous peaks across the United States, as students returned to classrooms while some workers stayed home after contracting or being exposed to virus.

The seven-day average of daily reported Covid-19 cases in the United States hit a pandemic record of 403,385 on Sunday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The new peak came even as most states suspended reporting over the New Years holiday weekend. Reporting delays will likely lead to spikes in case reports this week as states catch up. While Covid-19 testing remains rare in much of the United States, Covid-19 testing was less robust last year, making comparisons between pandemic outbreaks difficult.

Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected Covid-19 reached a seven-day average of 97,855 on Monday, according to data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up 41% in the past two weeks, but below the pandemic peak of 137,510 on January 10, 2021 and the smallest peak of 102,967 on September 4, 2021, during the Delta surge.

Daily cases of Covid-19 reported in the United States

Note: For all 50 states and DC, US territories and cruises. Latest update Source: Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

Hospitalizations in New York State have increased but remain below half of their peak level in 2020. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that based on a review of recent data, we can say with certainty that cases are not presenting as severely as they might have been. or as we had feared. It is the silver lining.

Los Angeles County reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday for the fourth day in a row, a large increase from the 7,425 cases reported last Monday. Officials said the tally was likely skewed by reported delays over the New Years weekend. Hospitalizations in the county have also increased, at a lower rate.

Groups representing emergency physicians and nurses in Massachusetts warned on Monday that emergency rooms there are at critical capacity and said the situation was likely to worsen. Groups have advised people not to use emergency rooms for routine tests or mild symptoms.

In the days and weeks to come, we will see more nurses, doctors and support staff infected and stay home to isolate and recover, said the Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians and the Massachusetts Emergency Nurses. Association.

Scientists are using automation, real-time analysis and data pooling from around the world to quickly identify and understand new coronavirus variants before the next one spreads widely. Photo illustration: Sharon Shi

In Washington, the top Congressional and Supreme Court physician sent a letter to members and staff on Monday warning them of an upsurge in cases on Capitol Hill. Dr Brian P. Monahan wrote that the Capitol Testing Center had seen the seven-day positive rate jump from less than 1% to over 13%, amid a huge spate of cases in the DC metro area. .

France implemented shorter isolation times on Monday for vaccinated people exposed to Covid-19, as European countries continued to adapt their self-isolation rules to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant while trying to keep workers available in vital areas such as healthcare.

People vaccinated in France who test positive for Covid-19 must now self-isolate for seven days, instead of 10, and can end isolation after five days if they are negative and have had no symptoms for 48 hours . Vaccinated people no longer need to self-isolate if a contact has the virus but should get tested immediately and do follow-up tests at home.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Coronavirus and weekly health briefing

Receive a morning briefing on the coronavirus pandemic three times a week and a weekly health bulletin when the crisis subsides.

Since January 1, Italy has exempted vaccinated people from quarantine under certain circumstances. Germany is also debating more flexible quarantine rules for critical workers and those who have received a vaccine booster. The measures show continued efforts by European governments to avoid lockdowns for fully vaccinated people while focusing restrictions on the unvaccinated. They fear that the Omicron variant could cripple parts of the economy if large numbers of Europeans have to quarantine themselves in their homes after they or their contacts test positive.

Covid-19 infections in France are on the rise, up 131% over the past week to an average of more than 162,000 per day, according to figures released on Sunday evening. In response, France is tightening certain social distancing rules. From Monday, those who can work remotely must work from home at least three or four days a week. Bars and restaurants can only serve drinks to seated people. And children over six must now wear masks everywhere teens and adults do, including in the streets of Paris.

The French National Assembly is set to continue debating a new bill on Monday to convert the country’s health pass, which shows a person is vaccinated, has recovered from the virus or has tested negative, into a vaccine pass. This would effectively require a Covid-19 vaccination for a range of daily activities, from restaurant meals to trains.

A private Covid-19 testing facility in London on Sunday. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS

The German government will decide on Friday whether to shorten the 14-day quarantine period for people infected with the Omicron variant or their close contacts who work in critical infrastructure such as hospitals or power plants, as well as for those who have received three vaccines.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government is also considering new social distancing restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Dr Lauterbach warned that allowing Omicron to spread to achieve a higher level of population immunity, as is the policy in some countries, would be dangerous in Germany due to the relatively high number of unvaccinated elderly people. The cases will multiply rapidly, affecting many unvaccinated who are unprotected, Dr Lauterbach said. This worries me a lot.

—Jon Kamp, Giovanni Legorano, Jimmy Vielkind and Eliza Collins

Write to Anthony DeBarros at [email protected], Sam Schechner at [email protected] and Bojan Pancevski at [email protected]

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/france-relaxes-quarantine-rules-as-europe-adapts-to-omicrons-spread-11641217097 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos