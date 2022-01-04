Economists predict that political uncertainty and Brexit will slow the UK recovery in 2022.





The UK will trail other developed countries in economic recovery from the pandemic in 2022, and economists polled a Financial Times survey that predicts it will be delayed in the wake of political uncertainty and Brexit.

A majority of nearly 100 economists said living standards in the UK will deteriorate next year, with low-income households going to be hit hardest by soaring inflation and high taxes.

The biggest challenge facing the national economy has been global in nature. high energy prices and widespread pandemic-related inflationary pressures; persistent labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; continuing wave of viral infections; Increased risk of climate change.

But many believe the UK is more likely to respond to these shocks than others, as fiscal support is shrinking, Brexit is hurting trade, exacerbating supply bottlenecks, and political uncertainty is increasingly likely to curb investment. claimed to find it more difficult.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economics and Social Sciences, said: “The combination of political uncertainty and jagged dominance over Brexit will continue to hamper what could have been a strong recovery.

“Recovery is driven by optimism about the future. . . Brexit will lead to chronic pessimism about the future of the UK economy,” said Paul de Grauwi, a professor at the London School of Economics.

On the surface, this pessimism may seem overdone. Some respondents said the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth should overtake or at least match that of the eurozone by 2022.

Kallum Pickering, chief economist at Berenberg, said consumers “benefit from record high net worth, a booming labor market, and massive excess savings” while companies have firm investment intentions.

But Paul Dales, chief UK economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, described the robust growth as “a statistical mirage driven by the pandemic”. He and a few others have noted that the UK economy is rebounding faster as the UK economy has plunged into a deeper hole with GDP levels not yet rebounding to 2019 levels.

With full tariff controls implemented in the UK in 2022, many say Brexit will exacerbate the trade frictions associated with the pandemic as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages persist longer and inflationary pressures become more pronounced than in other countries.

Independent consultant John Llewellyn and wealth manager and former Bank of England rate setter Sushil Wadhwani said this would force the BoE to tighten monetary policy more than other central banks, slowing the UK’s recovery compared to other countries over time.

While some have worked hard for governments to handle the pandemic over the past year, particularly through the pace of vaccine rollouts, there has been little confidence that ministers will continue to support the recovery.

Wadhwani pointed out the government’s reluctance to help businesses hit by the Omicron coronavirus strain, PwC chief economist Barret Kupelian said “imminent tax hikes” and Morten Ravn University College London professor Morten Ravn University College London’s high public debt mentioned. That meant “planning stimulus or significant tax reform is difficult.”

For others, the government itself was a key part of the problem. A series of scandals have lowered Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approval ratings and raised the specter of a leadership challenge. Survey respondents cited “unstable politics” and the lack of credible plans for long-term productivity gains.

Panicos Demetriades, a professor at the University of Leicester and former governor of the central bank of Cyprus, predicts that Brexit and Johnson’s handling of “arbitrary, if not chaotic, style of government” will be questioned. Pickering said a potential leadership challenge for Johnson could “encourage businesses to remain in ‘interest mode’ and defer investment decisions until the economic policy outlook becomes clearer.”

However, one issue the government has not created will shape the outlook for households’ standard of living in the future. That’s inflation. It recorded 5.1% in November, the highest level in more than a decade, and is expected to surge in the first quarter of this year, well above the BoE’s target of 2% by the end of 2022.

Almost everyone who responded to the survey said this will actually make people worse off at the end of the year, as average wages don’t keep up with inflation and tax increases.

“Whatever course the 2022 pandemic takes, most of us can expect serious financial headaches,” said independent consultant John Pilport. He added that while workers in scarce jobs and those who benefit from large increases in the statutory minimum wage will live relatively well, most workers will not have enough bargaining power to secure real wage increases if unemployment remains stable, he added.

Alpesh Paleja, Chief Economist at CBI, said, “We are facing new pay pressures that will particularly hit low-income households.

Some respondents said households will continue to spend despite pay pressures because they can utilize the savings accumulated during the lockdown, and Chatham House fellow DeAnne Julius said that if wage increases were focused on low-wage groups where the labor shortage was most evident, Then you will feel that “a lot of people will be better off than they are now.”

However, Melanie Baker, an economist at Royal London Asset Management, has warned workers in Omicron’s affected sector that the year is already off to a bad start, with no unpaid leave plans to support lost earnings.

Professor David Bell of the University of Stirling said the standard of living crisis for the poor, who spend a greater part of their income on energy, would be “prominent.” And Dave Innes, head of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said that support for millions of people who cannot work because of illness or disability will be the lowest since 1990 in real terms.

However, despite these nearly unanimous views on the bleak outlook for household finances, there were vastly different views about what the BoE could or should do to avoid a cost of living crisis.

One group believed that monetary policymakers could do little about the surge in inflation. This is mainly due to the effect that the pandemic has distorted demand for commodities and disrupted supply. These pressures will ease by the end of 2022, no matter what the central bank does.

“Right now, inflation is not a monetary phenomenon. . . “The biggest impact on inflation seems to be relative price adjustments,” said LSE professor Christopher Pissarides. . Sunak’s willingness to support the economy through fiscal policy.

suggestion

“The extent to which central banks ‘control’ inflation is much exaggerated, said Ann Pettifor, director of Policy Research in Macroeconomics at The Economist Network.

However, other groups should be prepared to raise interest rates, as the BoE started, to prevent higher inflation from becoming a permanent feature as businesses and workers expect inflationary growth, and thus raise their own prices and wage demands accordingly. You said you need to set it up.

The group felt that the BoE had an “unenviable mission” and would “fight against rising inflation expectations”, and there is a risk that the pandemic will change labor market dynamics or that COVID-19 will intensify inflation. . It has become endemic as demand fluctuates between goods and services with each new wave of infection.

Former Monetary Policy Committee member Kate Barker said, “If you are prepared to act now, inflation will lessen the tendency to live up to expectations.” Redburn chief economist Melissa Davies said the BoE’s task would be to “make the right decision between maintaining credit now and not hampering the 2022-2023 recovery.”

Despite widespread pessimism about growth, inflation and living standards, some respondents have struggled to point out that next year won’t be “everything grim.”

They see the potential for a long-awaited rebound in corporate investment, driven by labor shortages, digitization caused by COVID-19, and the need to adopt green technologies. According to Nina Skero, chief executive of consulting firm Cebr, this “can encourage businesses to make the types of investments they need to minimize their reliance on low-productivity jobs.” Much greater pressure from the government.

However, the state of the UK economy a year from now will likely depend less on what happens to inflation or investment than the course taken by the pandemic. Andrew Hilton, director of the Center for the Study of Financial Innovation, points out that the burden on consumers of falling real wages is less than “depressed by fears of continued lockdown”.

“Let’s hope for a boom after the pandemic. Finally. Diane Coyle, professor of public policy at the University of Cambridge, said 2022 is most likely to end optimistically.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, also predicts better times ahead. “Our economy is one that wants to grow,” she said. “As long as people believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us, strong demand will keep the fundamentals moving in the right direction.”

