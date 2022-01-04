Why do US hypersonic missile tests continue to fail? They go too fast





New weapons technology is emerging, and the US Department of Defense is committed to getting results on the ground quickly. Rather than selecting one or two concepts and driving them through the deliberate and highly structured process of research, development, testing, and evaluation, the Pentagons program makers opt for multiple and competing efforts and place them on one. streamlined journey: rapid prototyping and testing, followed by rapid production and deployment. Major defense contractors set out with as much confidence as prospectors during the Gold Rush.

The problem is that new guns consistently fail tests, sometimes in a fairly crude way that does not lend themselves to evaluation and design improvement. The truncated development strategy seems to require the conviction that American aerospace engineering can overcome all the usual difficulties by the force of simple lan. The results are different.

Now, if you think I just described the last few years of American efforts to build and fly hypersonic gliders and cruise missiles, you are correct. In December, for example, the Air Force’s Air Launcher Rapid Response (ARRW) weapon failed tests for the third consecutive time in 2021, not even leaving the wing of the B-52 bomber carrying it. The ARRW, remarkably, is slated to become an operational weapon by 2023. Nor is it the only developmental hypersonic missile with a troubled test record.

But I might as well have recalled the efforts of the United States to build new ballistic missile defense systems in the 1990s. Little is remembered now, but BMD had a rough start. After repeated disappointments, a trio of Pentagon agencies have done something unusually forward-looking: They have assembled a panel of seasoned experts to examine the situation, under the direction of the retired general of the Air Force Larry Welch. He even allowed panel reports to be made public.

The first Welch Panel report caused quite a stir at the time. It is worth recalling his candid account of the doomed nature of tight deadlines in complex technology development efforts:

These programs follow very aggressive schedules, but these schedules are not supported by the Planning and Testing State. The perceived urgency of the need for these systems has led to high levels of risk which have resulted in delayed deployments

[Failures] were caused by poor design, poor test planning and shortcomings in upstream testing; poor manufacturing; mismanagement; and the lack of rigorous government oversight.

The tendency of government and program managers to trivialize the causes of these costly failures, combined with the aggressive schedule, has led to a race for failure.

The report’s main recommendation to put all BMD programs on realistic timelines has encountered some predictable resistance, and we cannot be sure how much influence a single report or panel of experts may have had. But surely it was justified after one of TDG’s more troubled efforts shifted to a longer timeline. Prototypes of the THAAD system had produced four consecutive failures in hit-to-kill intercept tests by the time of Welch’s first report in February 1998. After two more out of four test failures in August 1999, the program entered a new one. development phase . Flight tests only resumed in 2005, but have yielded consistent success since at least when the target missile did not fail. The first operational THAAD battery, initially scheduled for deployment in 1996, appeared in 2008.

We also don’t know if all of the Welch Panel’s judgments about the shortcomings of missile defense systems under development in the 1990s would also apply to hypersonic weapons projects today. But an April 2021 report from the Congresss Government Accountability Office sounds sadly familiar notes.

According to the GAO, most of the effort to develop these new missiles uses a new development authority that bypasses the regular policies and processes of acquiring and developing DOD requirements. These projects aim to build a first prototype in six months and to deploy an initial capacity in five years. Among the many problems facing hypersonic missile development, GAO noted, were immature technologies and aggressive timelines.

The lesson must be clear: if it is really important to deploy these new types of missiles, the Pentagon must adopt development schedules that are conducive to their success. If it doesn’t, Congress should ask itself what prompts it to repeat the mistakes of the past.

