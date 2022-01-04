According to The Times, Mumbles is one of the UK’s ‘coolest postal codes’.





Mumbles was voted one of the “coolest” places to live in an article by Britain’s most respected daily, The Times.

In this article, titled “The Coolest Postcodes to Move in 2022”, newspaper reporters list the 12 most popular postcodes for 2022 across the UK, with SA3 Mumbles prominently featured.

Classified as a premier place for a “sophisticated beachfront”, Mumbles is dubbed the “Hamptons of Wales” and journalists celebrate a thriving gourmet area with sand, sea, beautiful sunsets and a booming gourmet area.

SA3 Mumbles appear in the article alongside NG1 in Nottingham, NE67 in Northumberland, and TA13 in Somerset.

It’s the only Welsh zip code on the list, but this isn’t the first time The Times has celebrated the area.

Mumbles was previously voted one of the best places to live in the UK for March 2020, before the plague swept the UK.

At the time, the area was praised for its Oyster Wharf development and a proposed 300,000 skate park, but this time around food and views worth celebrating.

‘Mumbles are fast becoming Hamptons of Wales’

Journalist Hannah Evans in the coolest zip codes to move in 2022: “For a stylish beachfront: SA3, Mumbles, Swansea.

“Whisper: You don’t have to go to Cornwall to see the sand, the sea and the beautiful sunsets. With stunning views and soaring property prices (which have risen more here than any other coastal area in the UK in recent years), the Mumbles are fast. Wales’ Become a Hampton.

“The thriving gourmet here has been described as the new Padstow. For fine dining, head to the bistro Mr. Gower Seafood Hut for breakfast squid and popular cockle popcorn.

“We added 4 million oysters off the coast of Mumbles last summer, so expect a variety of oyster bars to appear soon.

“Before dinner at the Langlands Brasserie, stop by the green and white beach huts at Langland Bay, the most desirable address for Mumbless to take the best photos.

“Or go further down the Gower Peninsula to mingle with surfers (dolphins if you’re lucky).”

