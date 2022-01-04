UK snow forecast: emergency weather warning for dangerous ice for three days





The British are warning that travel conditions will be tougher with fast-changing conditions, such as reduced visibility from showers.

A weather warning for ice has been issued across northern Scotland.

The National Weather Service has issued a heavy snow warning for parts of the UK for the next three days.

Britons are being warned that fast-changing conditions, such as reduced visibility from showers, will make travel conditions difficult.

A yellow warning has been issued in northern Scotland, including Inverness, that icy surfaces can create hazardous walking conditions and there may be some patches of ice on untreated roads, pavements and bike lanes.

Snow and ice conditions will continue in parts of Scotland on Tuesday, but the addition of strong winds could cause disruptions, including delays in road, air and ferry transport.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heat wave advisory (

Vehicles on the high side of exposed routes and bridges may also face delays, and some homes and businesses may experience power outages.

Coastal routes, shorelines and coastal communities have been warned that they may be affected by splashes and/or large waves.

There is also the risk of flooding.

A third weather warning on Wednesday also applies to parts of Scotland, including Inverness and Aberdeen.

The Bureau of Meteorology said snow showers and icy roads would delay roads and disrupt all forms of public transport, making driving and walking conditions difficult.

UK weather forecast for the next 5 days today:

Rain and snow run south across northern England. Heavy rains and winter showers will continue across northern Scotland. Showers and sunny or sunny intervals run further south and are mostly dry in the east. It will be very windy with strong winds from the north.

Rain and most of the snow will continue to the south. It dries mainly in the southeast. Strong winter showers continue with coastal gales from the north. It is much colder in the north. It will be windy from the southwest later.

Tuesday:

The rain gradually stops to the southeast. Otherwise sunny spells and showers, central England, northern and southern Scotland are mostly sunny and dry. It is very windy, especially in the north with strong coastal winds. cold.

Outlook from Wednesday to Friday:

Early winter showers in the far northeast. Other areas are fine after frost. Rain, a snowy Thursday on the hills to the north, followed by a winter shower until Friday.

