Reviews | The viral lies about Covid that keep killing us





Then: the claim that vaccination is ineffective. If booster shots work, why don’t they work? Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted.

What they were getting at, presumably, is the fact that Omicron produces a number of groundbreaking infections, while carefully ignoring the overwhelming evidence that even when vaccinated Americans are infected, they are much less susceptible than unvaccinated people. to be hospitalized or to die.

Finally, there is the claim that it’s all about freedom, that staying unvaccinated should be treated simply as a personal choice. For example, the administration of Governor Greg Abbott of Texas used this argument as the basis for a lawsuit to block federal vaccine mandates. The Abbott administration has also appealed for federal aid to help Texas, which has a surprisingly low vaccination rate, in part because Abbott prevented private companies from imposing vaccine requirements to deal with an increase in Covid cases and hospitalizations. Need we say more?

Informed readers will have noticed that these Republican claims, in addition to being false, contradict each other in multiple ways. We can ignore the Covid thanks to vaccines, which moreover do not work. Immunization is a personal choice, but giving people the information they need to make that choice wisely is a despicable assault on their dignity. It’s all about freedom and free markets, but that freedom does not include the right of private companies to protect their own workers and customers.

So none of this makes sense, that is, unless you realize that Republican vaccine obstructionism is not in the service of a coherent ideology, it was and is about the pursuit of power. A successful vaccination campaign would have been a victory for the Biden administration, so it had to be undermined using all available arguments.

Indeed, the anti-vaccine strategy worked politically. The persistence of Covid has helped keep the mood of nations gloomy, inevitably hurting the party that holds the White House, so Republicans who have done their utmost to prevent an effective response to Covid have not hesitated. , even for a moment, to blame Biden for not ending the pandemic.

And the success of the destructive vaccine policy is in itself deeply horrific. It seems that utter cynicism, continued even at the cost of the lives of your followers, is paying off.

