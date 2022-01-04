New laws to strengthen national security go into effect.





The National Security and Investment (NSI) Act kicks off today (4 January 2022) the biggest change in the UK national security system in 20 years.

Starting today, governments can scrutinize and intervene in certain acquisitions carried out by everyone, including businesses and investors, that could harm UK national security, better reflecting the threats we face today.

Governments may also impose certain conditions on acquisitions or, if necessary, lift or block them. Although this is rare and the majority of transactions do not require intervention and are expected to proceed without delay.

The NSI Act will solidify the UK’s world-leading reputation as a global champion of free trade and investment and an attractive destination, by giving investors additional certainty and clarity, and through more transparent, simpler and more efficient customs procedures for related acquisitions.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The UK is world-renowned as an attractive place to invest, but we have always made it clear that we will not hesitate to intervene where necessary to protect our national security.

The new investment screening process, effective today, is simple and fast, giving investors and businesses the certainty they need to do business and giving everyone in the UK peace of mind that their security is a top priority.

Most acquisitions do not require intervention and can be proceeded quickly and confidently with the knowledge that the government will not review the transaction after it is completed unless false or misleading information is provided.

The new regime will be much more transparent about the types of deals that governments can review and require businesses and investors to notify governments of certain acquisitions in 17 sensitive areas of the economy, including artificial intelligence and private nuclear power.

The government has released comprehensive guidance to help businesses and investors understand their obligations under the new rules, including whether they need to notify governments of acquisitions and what to expect when going through the NSI notification and evaluation process.

Note to Editors On November 2, 2021, the Business Minister issued a statement outlining the risk factors to consider when making a decision on a takeover request and the economic sectors in which the request is more likely to occur. Businesses and investors can use this statement to assess how likely it is that an acquisition will be required under the law that applies to acquisitions made on or after November 12, 2020, the day after the legislation was introduced into Congress. The government will not review an acquisition that has already been investigated under the Enterprises Act 2002, and the current investigation under the Enterprises Act 2002 will continue under the Enterprises Act 2002. Done (not after the government is notified). Learn more about review windows

