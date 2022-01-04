UK Government Expands Authority to Intervene in Foreign Acquisitions | mergers and acquisitions





Ministers will have greater powers to block foreign acquisitions of British companies after the new rules went into effect on Tuesday, giving them more opportunities to opt out of deals that are likely to harm national security.

The government describes the National Security and Investment Act, which strengthens existing powers, as the biggest change to the UK national security system in two decades.

Ministers could already intervene in a deal where a foreign-led takeover could affect economic stability, media diversity, Britain’s pandemic response or national security. However, the law is based on the ability of governments to deploy national security grounds to demand takeovers.

It identifies 17 areas of the economy that foreign investors need closer scrutiny when attempting to acquire. In addition to defense and military technology, ministers can review deals in a wide range of sectors such as advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, civil nuclear sector, transportation and quantum technology.

Stakeholders will be notified that the transaction is worth reviewing when the buyer takes stake above three trigger points: 25%, 50% and 75%. The government could block these transactions and even lift them retroactively if the bill was completed on or after November 12, 2020, when it was submitted to Congress.

“The UK is world-renowned as an attractive place to invest, but we have always made it clear that we will not hesitate to intervene wherever necessary to protect national security,” said Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary.

The new investment screening process, effective today, is simple and fast, giving investors and businesses the certainty they need to do business and giving everyone in the UK peace of mind that their security is a top priority.

Some see the bill as a response to concerns over China’s acquisition of a strategically important tech company, with some deals already being reviewed by officials under existing regulations.

These include relatively small deals, such as the sale of semiconductor maker Newport Wafer Fab to a Dutch company owned in part by the state-backed Chinas Wingtech. The Newport Wafer Fab has won several contracts with the UK government, including defense-related projects. Government-funded agency UK Research and Innovation has stopped subsidizing the company, and a consortium of UK investors is said to be ready to submit a 300 million bid if the deal is blocked.

In 2021, even larger overseas buyouts of U.S. companies due to national security or intellectual property concerns have also been microscopically confirmed.

The acquisitions of defense vendors Ultra Electronics and Meggitt have come under government scrutiny, just as rival Nvidia, the subject of competitive scrutiny in the UK, US and Europe, acquired world-leading chipmaker Arm for $75 billion ($56 billion).

Opinions were divided over plans to expand the government’s authority to review these deals. This applies regardless of the size of the company by revenue or the base of the potential acquirer, even if it is located in the UK.

The business group has warned that the breadth of standards could create unnecessary interference in high volume transactions, curb investment in the UK and bog government officials with unnecessary paperwork. The government said the new authority could allow up to 1,800 transactions per year to be declared, but fewer than 100 would be requested for a full review.

Thanks to the new investment review unit, reviews last up to 30 days, faster than is now common.

Kwarteng also faced criticism, including by the Henry Jackson Society think tank, for reducing the equity capital limit under which a deal can be reviewed from 25% to 15%.

The Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy argued that the measure would prevent the minister from arbitrarily intervening in the takeover.

The department will be able to proceed quickly and confidently, knowing that most acquisitions do not require intervention and that the government will not review the transaction once it is complete unless false or misleading information is provided, the department said on Tuesday.

