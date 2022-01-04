Prosecutor wants death penalty in US for two policemen





Prosecutor says Hell has asked the Justice Department to review the case of two people indicted in the shooting of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with intent to prosecute death penalty charges federal

By Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 11:45 p.m.

KANKAKEE, Ill. – A prosecutor said on Monday he would ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people accused of killing two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing sentencing charges federal deaths.

Illinois is not a state on death row, but the United States attorney general may allow a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, the attorney general said. Kankakee County Jim Rowe at a bail hearing for Xandria Harris, 26. , from Bradley to the Kankakee County Circuit Court.

I will make a formal request to the United States Attorney General for the Central District of Illinois and the United States Attorney General to review the pending first degree murder case against Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris on charges of federal murder, and pursuing a federal death sentence against both defendants, Rowe said.

Sullivan and Harris are accused of shooting Bradley’s police sergeant. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, and seriously injuring her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, on Wednesday night. Bailey is hospitalized at a Chicago area hospital.

The state attorney will also seek life sentences for Sullivan and Harris as state-level charges unfold, Rowe said.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott granted Harris’s bail application denial.

You are a real threat to the community, Elliott told Harris.

Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais was arrested at a house in North Manchester, Indiana on Friday, police said.

The case will go to a Kankakee County grand jury on January 22. The next court date for Harris is January 27, when she will be brought to trial.

Meanwhile, in Wabash, Indiana, Sullivan is fighting extradition to Illinois. Rowe said he would begin the process to ask the governor of Indianas to sign a warrant for Sullivan to be extradited to Kankakee County.

