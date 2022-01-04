Apple ranks #1 for $3 trillion worth of UK GDP





Apple became the first company to achieve a market value of $3 trillion on Monday, an increase of $1 trillion in 16 months, despite occasionally volatile iPhone sales and supply chain issues.

Apple employees congratulate customers visiting the Wangfujing store on October 20, 2012 and … [+] Beijing.

Key Facts

Apple’s dramatic growth was fueled by increased iPhone sales, which increased nearly 40% in the 12 months ending September 2021, New York Times reported.

According to a report by investment firm Wedbush Securities, demand for Apple products has exceeded supply by about 12 million, and supply chain problems are expected to ease in the first half of 2022.

Apple’s 2022 product launch will include the iPhone 14, upgraded AirPods and potentially a virtual reality headset with augmented reality capabilities, Bloomberg reports.

Wedbush also predicts the launch of the Apple Car through 2025, fueling further growth for the company.

Apple’s closest rivals are Microsoft with a market cap of $2.53 trillion at the end of 2021, Google’s parent company Alphabet with a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, and Amazon with a market cap of $1.69 trillion.

main background

In 1995, Ford became the first American company to reach a valuation of $100 billion. Two years later, as Apple was about to go bankrupt, Microsoft became the first American company to break the $500 billion mark. The rise in popularity of the iPhone made Apple the first U.S. company to hit the $1 trillion mark in 2018, beating its competitors. In 2020, as the global economy contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies benefited from the rise of remote working and online shopping, with Apple being the first U.S. company to cross the $2 trillion mark. Microsoft reached $2 trillion in June 2021, and Alphabet reached its milestone in November.

surprising facts

According to World Bank data, apples are worth more than the UK’s $2.76 trillion, but still fall short of Germany’s $3.85 trillion.

key quote

When we started, we thought we were a successful company that would last forever. But Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak told The New York Times: At that time, the amount of memory that could hold one song was 1 million dollars.

against

In October 2021, Apple reduced its iPhone production target from 90 million to 80 million due to supply chain issues as delays between microchip orders and shipments averaged a record 21.7 weeks. Bloomberg reports that demand for iPhones has slowed as shortages and shipping delays increase over the 2021 holiday season.

tangent

In December, Apple paid some of its top engineers a $180,000 stock bonus to deter them from leaving companies like Facebook owner Meta, Bloomberg reported.

