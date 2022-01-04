UK Prime Minister warns that surge in Covid-19 cases will put significant pressure on hospitals





U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona addresses the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Hearings on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC, USA. The hearing is considering reopening schools during the Covid-19 period. We support students, educators and families. (Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

As American students return to school, concerns are growing about the impact the virus could have in the coming weeks.

In Atlanta, at least five metropolitan area school districts will begin distance learning this week as students prepare to return from vacation amid an increasing number of cases in the area. And in Washington, DC, public schools are closed until Thursday as winter storms disrupt plans for students and staff to take COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Other school officials are also changing their Covid-19 policies due to the explosion of the Omicron variant. Miami-Dade County Public Schools requires all adults entering buildings and buses to wear masks when returning, and strongly encourages students to wear masks as well.

Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer of the Texas Department of Children and Pediatrics, told CNN’s Pamela Brown.

Education Minister Miguel Cardona said there could be a “crash on the road” as schools try to reopen in the new year amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Our expectation is that schools will be open to full-time, face-to-face learning for students,” Cardona said on Fox News Sunday, adding that science has improved almost two years after the pandemic and a vaccine is available for school-age children. mentioned. “There is an urgency that must never be lost when it comes to enabling our children to learn on their own.”

As schools reopen under competitive pressure, many teachers are asking civil servants to take advantage of distance learning at the height of the latest wave. In Massachusetts, teachers asked state officials to close schools during the worst surge, but were rejected by the Education Commissioner and Governor Charlie Baker.

“There are many tools and features in schools to keep children and adults safe,” said Baker, stressing the state’s testing and attendance programs.

The situation was similar in New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams believed schools should remain open and rejected a teacher union request to start the month with distance learning until the current wave of the virus subsides.

Learn more about how schools are preparing for the new semester here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/omicron-variant-coronavirus-news-01-03-22/h_faa54781103a7821964031bdacda6c49 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos