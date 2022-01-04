I-84, US 26 on Mount Hood closed as powerful winter storm hits Oregon





A severe winter storm hit Oregon on Monday, knocking up to 1 foot of snow in the Columbia River Gorge, forcing the closure of two main roads and cutting power to thousands of people on the coast South.

Parts of the gorge were pounded by snow, with some spots reporting up to 8 inches over a three-hour period, according to the National Weather Service. Interstate 84 was closed between Troutdale and Hood River and reopened, only to close seven miles east of Pendleton on Monday night. On the Washington side of the river, State Route 14 was closed from Washougal to White Salmon as crews worked to clear the causeway and tunnels. The road reopened Monday afternoon but remained closed to trucks over 10,000 pounds. The snow has also forced some school districts to cancel classes.

On Mount Hood, US 26 was closed Monday afternoon from Rhododendron to OR 35, which was also closed from US 26 north to the Hood River County line. Timberline Lodge closed its ski lifts for the day due to unprecedented snowfall in the ski area, according to the resort’s website, but planned to fully reopen by Tuesday. Mt. Hood Skibowl also closed for the day Monday.

The US 20 was closed Monday night between mile markers 78 and 91 west of the top of Santiam Pass as vehicles sped and slid through the snow, according to the state’s transportation department.

In the Portland area and the rest of the Interior Valleys, weather service forecasters expected heavy rain to continue on Monday, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches in total. Most large rivers were expected to stay below flood level, according to the weather service, but heavy rainfall raised the specter of localized flooding over smaller streams and streams.

No major rivers are currently expected to reach flood stage today, but we’ll have to keep a close watch on the flashier ones as many areas received 1-2 inches of rain in 6 hours, the weather service said. Strong climbs are starting to occur over many watersheds north and west of Salem.

The River Marys, near Philomath, peaked above the major flood level on Monday afternoon.

The rain was also found to be sufficient to overflow the Portlands Combined Sewer System. The system reached capacity just after 3 a.m. Monday morning and began dumping sewage into the Willamette River, according to the Portland Environmental Services Bureau. Authorities have advised residents to avoid contact with water downstream of the Ross Island Bridge for at least 48 hours.

SNOW MAP: Find out how much snow you can see in your area with our interactive snowfall forecast map.

Elsewhere in the state, the Oregon Department of Transportation has issued a serious warning after several routes were closed in blizzard conditions in the eastern part of the state. Another section of I-84 was closed six miles east of Pendleton in Baker City on Monday morning, although it was reopened around 2:30 p.m. More than 10 other small freeways in the area are, however. remained closed, and officials said drivers should check. their routes before attempting a trip.

But some drivers were unaware of road closures, the agency said, and were trying their luck on roads that might not be suitable for travel.

Do not drive on closed roads or through snowdrifts because you could find yourself stranded with little chance of rescue until conditions improve significantly, possible (for) days, the agency said in a report. Press release. Don’t expect emergency response teams to rescue you if you are driving on closed roads.

Rob Klavins, who runs Barking Mad Farm Bed and Breakfast with his wife outside of Enterprise in Wallowa County, posted a video of strong winds blowing in the area.

Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, the state’s two largest electricity providers, more than 8,000 Oregon customers were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. The majority were concentrated along the southern coast, which saw strong winds overnight as the storm blew ashore.

Coos County is currently experiencing severe winds and weather conditions. There are scores of downed trees and around 10,000 homes in Coos County without power, JoAnne Beck, shipping supervisor at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement Monday morning. Please stay indoors and safe if possible.

Beck said power companies were aware of the issues and asked residents not to call 9-1-1 to report the outages. Electricity had been restored for some customers in the region, but more than 8,800 were still without power as of Monday afternoon.

Pacific Power said it restored power to more than 47,000 customers between Sunday and Monday afternoon, but 7,600 were still waiting for power to be restored on Monday evening. Most are expected to be in power by midnight, the company said in a statement Monday evening.

The southern part of the state saw sustained winter conditions for much of the day, but a slight hiatus was expected Tuesday morning before another system took hold.

In northwestern Oregon, the Willamette Valley will see more rain on Tuesday with a snow level of around 2,000 feet. A winter break could arrive on Wednesday as forecasters forecast light rains or showers in the metro area and snowfall in the mountains slowing.

– Kale Williams; [email protected]; 503-294-4048; @sfkale.

Catalina Gaitn contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/weather/2022/01/powerful-winter-storm-wallops-oregon-major-highway-closed-power-out-to-thousands.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos