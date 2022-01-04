Covid tests ‘to be stopped’ before departure Omicron is now rampant.





It is understood that UK arrivals will no longer be obligated to undergo a COVID-19 screening prior to departure in accordance with future changes to travel requirements.

In early December, the requirement for all international arrivals aged 12 and over to be tested for COVID-19 prior to travel, regardless of immunization status, was re-introduced.

But given the current prevalence of Omicron in the UK, ministers reportedly acknowledged that the measure would no longer serve its purpose.

A source told The Times that pre-departure testing was carried out to slow the spread of Omicron and prevent its entry into the UK.

Ownership is less controversial as Omicron is now dominant in the UK and everywhere. There are other ways to slow the spread, with domestic testing.

The government announced the reintroduction of mandatory pre-departure lateral flow or PCR testing just two months after the requirement was initially withdrawn. The Omicron variant is shorter and therefore more likely to identify positive cases before travel, making pre-departure testing more efficient.

Anyone intending to travel to the UK from countries and territories not on the Red List must also present evidence of negative PCR or transverse pre-departure testing in light of the changing global landscape and new evidence regarding the spread of Omicron. 2 days before departure.

It is understood that the requirement to have a PCR test within two days of arrival in the UK remains in place even if the pre-departure test is stopped.

Travel trade group Abta has argued that since Omicron is now widespread in the UK, the testing requirements introduced to contain its spread should be removed.

The government has always made it clear in a statement that once the Omicron variant is widespread across the UK, there is little basis for maintaining restrictions on international travel.

Therefore, it is very important to eliminate the additional testing requirements introduced in line with scientific and medical advice as soon as possible. The main booking season, especially next summer, is fast approaching.

In addition, average annual revenues across the travel industry were down nearly 80% from pre-crisis levels before Omicron even appeared, so governments urgently need to consider vacation and other income support cases, especially if travel restrictions remain. for critical periods.

I contacted the Department of Transportation for comment.

