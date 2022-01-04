Cold weather warning when parts of the UK face blizzard conditions and winds of up to 80 mph | UK News





Parts of the UK will face localized blizzard conditions, strong winds of up to 80 miles per hour and sub-zero temperatures as the UK Health Security Agency urges people to check for older neighbors.

A cold weather warning has been issued for most of northern England, with ice conditions and possible snowfall from midnight Tuesday until lunchtime on Thursday.

Snow, ice and wind advisories are also in place for parts of northern Scotland.

It follows what the Meteorological Administration has described as a “very mild spell” for Britain’s warmest New Year since records began.

Image: Urging the public to check on vulnerable neighbors

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday that “it will be noticeably colder across the country” with highs of around 8C (47F) or 9C (48F) in the South and around 4C (39F) or 5C (41C) in Scotland, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday. I did.

In the UK, temperatures will drop and snow may fall in the Pennines and North York wastelands, but will be “very wet”, weather forecaster Simon Partridge added.

However, in Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland, winds of up to 80 miles per hour can cause “localized blizzard conditions” and the Meteorological Administration has issued a snow and ice warning to travelers.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1C (30F) in London on Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to reach 0C (32F) in Belfast, 1C (33F) in Cardiff and -3C (27F) in Edinburgh.

During the day, the western part of the US will be “dry and bright” with weak winds and little showers, but Thursday will see “heavy rain” with icy temperatures overnight, Mr Partridge said.

Cities in the south may face temperatures as low as -4C (25F) on Thursday morning.

Agostinho Sousa, a public health medical consultant at the UKHSA, warned that cold weather “can seriously affect the health of the elderly, especially those with heart and lung problems,” urging people to check with their elderly neighbors when temperatures drop. . .

“It’s important to identify older neighbors and relatives, especially those who are vulnerable to the cold, such as the elderly living alone or those with serious illnesses,” he said.

“Remind me to heat the house to at least 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and keep the forecast up to date.”

Conservative MPs demand a fuel tax ax

The demand to maintain home heating has been described as a “national crisis” that has caused several suppliers to go bankrupt as energy rates continue to soar.

For those who can’t afford heating, the UKHSA says Simple Energy Advice is offering “free advice on energy efficiency and state subsidies to keep you warm this winter.”

“If you can’t heat all the rooms you use, it’s important to heat the living room during the day and the bedroom just before going to bed.

“Wearing several thin layers of clothing rather than thick ones can protect you from the heat. Eating a lot of warm food and drinks is also effective for keeping you warm.”

