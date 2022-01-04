What the numbers tell us, or don’t tell us, about the omicron surgeExBulletin





Amid a record number of COVID cases in the United States, NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly speaks with biostatistician Natalie Dean about how to assess COVID measurements.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The United States now averages more than 400,000 new cases of COVID per day. This after a week when the number of new cases broke the previous day’s records again and again. And even those staggering numbers are probably an undercoverage. CDC chief Rochelle Walensky told my colleague Ari Shapiro last week that with so many people being tested at home, it is difficult to grasp the true number of cases. So how significant are these case counts at this phase of the pandemic? We’ll ask Natalie Dean that question. She is an Assistant Professor of Biostatistics at Emory University and specializes in the epidemiology of infectious diseases. Dr Dean, welcome to EVERYTHING CONSIDERED.

NATALIE DEAN: Hi. Thank you very much for having me.

KELLY: Let’s go. Is the focus on the number of cases still useful at this stage of the pandemic?

DEAN: I think it’s still useful. I mean, it’s an element of multiple numbers that we track. And, you know, the number of cases will always reflect the extent of the infection. And even though there are limits, we are still able to see these trends, these staggering increases in cases over time that really reflect large epidemics.

KELLY: I can see how that would be useful for following trends. Is it going up? Does it go down? But the raw numbers that continue to make the headlines – are those numbers actually a huge undercoverage with so many people – I’ll say included myself – using quick tests and then not reporting the results?

DEAN: Yeah, it’s definitely an undercoverage. I mean, we’ve had undercounts throughout the pandemic. This has always been a problem as there is still a fraction of cases that go unreported for whatever reason. And so the truth is just something even bigger. And what we’re really seeing are these really striking trends.

KELLY: Are there other ways to assess the level of infection in the United States?

DEAN: Yeah, there are a few other things we can pay attention to. One is wastewater monitoring. So basically you can track the sewage, test it for virus particles. And that’s good because you’re removing that dependency on who decides to get tested, how many tests are available. It’s just at the community level, how many viruses are there? Another thing in the UK they do random sampling. And it’s a really reliable way to get a measure of how many people are infected at any given time. And, you know, it doesn’t depend, again, on who gets tested and if there are tests available. So it’s a scientific way to get an idea of ​​the prevalence in the community.

KELLY: It makes perfect sense. Why aren’t we doing more of this?

DANIEL: I don’t know. This is an excellent question. Sometimes you’ll see these types of efforts on a smaller scale, but it’s just not on a national scale.

KELLY: I’m also curious, and I know we’re still waiting for data on this, but the anecdotal evidence is that omicron seems to give people milder symptoms than the other variants. Does this change the accuracy and usefulness of a measure of the number of cases of pandemic severity – meaning a person who tests positive with omicron may not be as sick as they are? was with another variant.

DEAN: Yeah, I mean the public health impact is made up of a lot of different things, and we’re most keenly interested in serious illness and death. But, of course, infections have impacts and we’re thinking of disruption – you know, all the people who are going to have to take time off work, including healthcare professionals and, you know, frontline workers. So the numbers make sense, but the impact on public health is different when a person is mildly ill or not even showing symptoms than when a person is seriously ill.

KELLY: So can I just ask you what goes through your mind when you open the morning paper and see these charts that we’re all looking at that show the vertical axis? And it’s almost – it’s straight up in terms of the number of cases exploding in parts of the United States

DEAN: Yeah, it’s really beyond comprehension. I mean, we’re thinking of – as statisticians and mathematical modelers we’re used to a certain range of numbers. And when we saw delta, I mean, it was really – just seeing the transmissibility of delta was already remarkable, but it’s just beyond that. So I think it’s something that’s hard to figure out. The number of people who are likely to be infected over the next month will unfortunately be very disturbing.

KELLY: Natalie Dean, assistant professor of biostatistics at Emory University, thank you.

DANIEL: Thanks.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

