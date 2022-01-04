UK Weather Forecast: Heavy snow and blizzard with 80 mph winds hit UK





The UK is set to be hit by blizzards and sub-zero temperatures that could drop to -7C in Scotland as a new cold wave hits the country after a mildly end of 2021.

Snow and strong winds are expected in parts of the UK (

Image: PA)

The British will face heavy snowfall and blizzards with winds of 80 miles per hour, with sub-zero temperatures in the UK that could drop to minus 7 degrees Celsius for a week.

For many enjoying the unusually mild end of 2021, the system has taken a sudden shock, and the return of revenge winters with snow and freezing conditions.

The National Weather Service said temperatures already felt cooler on Monday and Tuesday after hitting new record highs for the new year “will be noticeably colder across the country.” It could reach 8 or 9 degrees in the South and 4 or 5 degrees in Scotland, the Meteorological Administration said. .

BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich said up to 15 centimeters of snow could fall in the Scottish highlands on Tuesday.

He said: Some of us have snow and strong winds, especially in the north of England. Cool air enters behind this band of clouds and rain, with some sleet and snow on the trailing edge.

A map of England on Tuesday shows snow is expected in Scotland and could cover northern England as well.

“Ice can freeze in the northern part of England and it will be really chilly in the mornings. Winter showers start to accumulate in northern Scotland and actually snow from the highest hills 15 cm high to very low levels. Accumulated snow and strong winds, northern There may be blizzard conditions for some time due to strong winds around the coast.”

Weather forecaster Simon Partridge said winds of up to 80 mph in Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland could create “localized blizzard conditions” and have sent travellers warnings of snow and ice.

Scotland’s Aviemore saw five centimeters of snow on Monday and suggested that more snow would pile up overnight, which could be “good news” for the ski resort in the town of Cairngorms.

“But I’m not sure they’ll be overly excited about the strength of the wind,” he added.

Snow and ice advisories have been issued for parts of Scotland on Tuesday.

video:

Getty Images)

Elsewhere, all snow in Lincolnshire or Pennines is likely to be “slushy” in the next few days.

People in the south will also feel chilly on Tuesday, Partridge said, as winds can make the eight-degree Celsius mark much harsher.

“It’s definitely getting colder, so if you’re going out, think about it one more time tomorrow. [Tuesday] …it won’t be pretty, so you’ll need something to block the wind.”

According to maps from WXCharts, temperatures in northern Scotland could drop as low as -7C on Wednesday night and -4C in cities in the south on Thursday morning.

The cold weather came with a sudden change after it ended mildly through 2021 (

video:

Dad)

“It’s basically something you have to do around this time in January,” Partridge said. “It’s been mild for so long that it’s just a bit of a shock to the system all of a sudden.”

Warm winds from the mid-Atlantic have brought temperatures in parts of England above 16 degrees Celsius at the end of the year, making New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day the warmest on record.

UK forecast for the next 5 days today:

The rain gradually stops to the southeast. Otherwise sunny spells and showers. Central and northern England and southern Scotland are mostly fine and dry. Winds are strong locally, with coastal gales especially to the north. cold.

Tonight:

A cold night with a bit of frost. Continuing winter showers from northern Scotland and northern Wales will flow into the Midlands from the Irish Sea for a time. The wind is slowly loosening.

Wednesday:

There are many sunny, dry and sunny days. There are still some winter showers in parts of Wales and northern Scotland, but they are slowly disappearing. For most people, the wind gets cold easily.

Views from Thursday to Saturday:

It is variable and often windy and rainy, mostly with snow on the hills followed by heavy rains, sleet and snow. These are mainly from the west. Otherwise, it will be dry. rather cold

read more

A severe weather warning has been issued across the UK as temperatures plummet.

read more

Joe Biden was trapped in Air Force One after the US presidential plane landed in a blizzard.

