US government bonds minted when they debut in 2022





U.S. Treasury prices fell sharply on Monday in a bearish start until 2022 which follows the worst year for the global bond market in more than two decades.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose nearly 0.13 percentage points, topping 1.6% for the first time since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain in late November, which caused yields to plummet. This is one of the Treasury’s biggest sales in the past year.

The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year note briefly exceeded 0.8%, its highest level since March 2020. The moves accompanied a drastic shift from traders on Monday, as they bet on a tighter policy on the market. Federal Reserve in the years to come.

In equities, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to close at a record high. The U.S. benchmark was lifted by a surge in Tesla shares, after the automaker announced explosive production numbers. A rally in Apple stocks, which pushed the iPhone maker’s market cap to $ 3 billion, also boosted the index.

But the gains weren’t so widespread, with half of the benchmark stocks losing value.

The European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.5% higher, hitting an intraday light volume record. The German Dax and the Cac 40 in Paris both rose 0.9%. Exchanges in London, Japan and mainland China were closed for holidays.

Monday’s market moves followed the worst year for global bonds since 1999 after central banks signaled they were ready to fight inflationary pressures with interest rate hikes. The withdrawal of the stimulus that fueled a global economic recovery has so far had only a modest effect on stocks, with the S&P 500 leveling off at the end of 2021 but still gaining 27% for the year. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 finished 2021 up 22%.

A survey of the U.S. manufacturing sector, due for release on Tuesday, as well as the monthly jobs report on Friday, will provide clues as to whether investors are correct in anticipating interest rate hikes from at least three quarters of a point from the Fed this year.

“With speculative spirits high, investors will need to assess return per unit of risk as volatility reappears,” said Sean Darby, analyst at Jefferies. “Perhaps equity investors should be more concerned that policymakers will get stuck trying to control inflation with higher rates without disrupting asset markets.”

advised

Among Monday’s biggest engines, Tesla jumped more than 13% after the automaker negotiated a supply chain disruption to signal beating deliveries for the fourth quarter.

Competing automakers won in response, with Volkswagen and BMW increasing by more than 2% in Europe.

Investors started the year with several risks in the background, said Karl Steiner, strategist at Swedish bank SEB. Evergrande’s notice on Monday that he would suspend his actions in Hong Kong again created “a bit of uncertainty,” Steiner added.

The real estate developer has been at the center of a sector crisis in the world’s largest emerging markets for months. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stock index fell 0.5% on Monday, as the property development sector fell 1.1%.

Growing tensions between Western countries and Russia have also caught the attention of investors, with Joe Biden, US President, warning that Washington will act “decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine.

Oil prices edged up on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of an OPEC meeting on Tuesday to discuss increased production. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.5% to $ 78.98 a barrel following reports that Libyan production had been cut off due to a damaged pipeline.

