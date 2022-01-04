China, US, UK, France and Russia pledge to avoid nuclear war





“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” said the joint statement, which was issued simultaneously by the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France. “As the use of nuclear power would have far-reaching consequences, we also assert that nuclear weapons – as long as they continue to exist – should be used for defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war.”

The statement also underlined the importance of preventing the escalation of conflicts between nuclear-weapon states, describing it as a “primary responsibility”.

The statement issued by the five powers, also known as the P5, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, called on all states to create a security environment “more conducive to disarmament progress with the ultimate goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world with undiminished security for all. “

The five pledged to adhere to the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) which obliges them “to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to an end to the nuclear arms race at an early date and to the end of the nuclear arms race. nuclear disarmament ”.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the five-country statement was initiated by Moscow with the intention of being released in coordination with a review of the NPT due to start in New York on Tuesday. but was driven by the coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

“Given the importance and self-sufficiency of this joint declaration, the nuclear powers have decided not to delay its publication,” Zakharova said, according to the official TASS news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the declaration “was negotiated through diplomatic channels” and “broadly reflects the positions of parties and leaders.”

Part of the text of the declaration, including pledges to work for a nuclear-weapon-free world, echoes a statement released by the five nations after a December conference in Paris that laid the groundwork for the late revision of the treated since.

And the statement that a nuclear war cannot be won was identical to the language used by US and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin after their June summit in Switzerland.

It was also the same language used by then US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev after their 1985 summit in Geneva.

Russia is said to have the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads in the world, at 6,255, followed closely by the United States with 5,550, according to the Arms Control Association (ACA). China (350), France (290) and the UK (225) round out the top five.

Pakistan (165), India (156), Israel (90) and North Korea (40-50) also have nuclear weapons, according to the ACA, but are not parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The director general of the arms control department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Fu Cong, said Beijing remains committed to a policy of non-first use and deterrence, despite modernizing its nuclear capabilities.

“Nuclear weapons are the ultimate deterrent. They are not intended for war. By saying that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, it shows that this is an understanding shared by all P5s. So it’s important that we have this in mind as we talk about the tension, ”Fu said when asked about the tensions over Taiwan.

“This applies everywhere and it applies to our bad relations with the United States … It is something that we hope could reduce tensions, and it would help to clarify some misunderstandings,” he said. -he adds.

In November 2021, the US Pentagon warned that China was rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal and could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by the end of the decade. The estimate, based on China’s rapid modernization of nuclear strike options and its construction of missile silos, marked a dramatic increase from the last projection in 2020 – which estimated China would double its stockpile of 200 warheads. in a decade. That same month, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a non-partisan national security research and advocacy organization, discovered that China had made significant progress on suspected silo fields – which may eventually be able to launch long-range nuclear missiles – in the western part of the country.

“For China, this is an unprecedented nuclear build-up,” wrote the authors of the FAS report.

For its part, the United States pursues a policy of “calculated ambiguity” regarding the use of nuclear weapons, according to an October 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service.

“The United States has pledged to refrain from using nuclear weapons against most non-nuclear-weapon states, but has neither ruled out their first use in all cases nor specified the circumstances under which it would use them, ”the report said.

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), said the words of the five countries do not match their actions.

“They write this ‘beautiful’ statement but do the exact opposite in reality. They are in a nuclear arms race, expanding nuclear arsenals, spending billions to modernize and are constantly ready to start nuclear war,” said Fihn. in a press release published on Social Media.

